Bull Rider Jared Parsonage Makes History Then Retires As Canadian Champion

Professional bull rider, Jared Parsonage, made history this year, becoming the first person to ever win the PBR Canada Championship and the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association title in the same season. He earned over $300,000 across all associations during the 2025 season and now, he is retiring from the sport.

Parsonage announced his retirement soon after securing the PBR Canada Championship inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Ahead of this season, he knew it had to be an epic one, as Parsonage had a feeling this was going to be his last go around in the bull riding arena.

He wanted to go out with a bang- and that he did. He ended the season with a perfect 4-for-4 at the 2025 PBR Canada National Finals to secure both the event win and the national title, ending the season where every athlete dreams, on top.

In an interview with PBR, Parsonage talked about his early career, and how it shaped him to get where he is today.

“If you're a bull rider in Canada, especially a young bull rider, that should get you motivated for the opportunities that lie ahead, and the growth bull riding has seen in Canada in the last number of years,” Parsonage explained. “That's real money, it doesn't cost you much to win that money, and if you can't take it seriously and treat it like the professional sport it is, I guess you're not that serious about it.”

Jared Parsonage Retiring After An Epic Bull Riding Career

At just 32, the bull rider has had an epic career. With a career high score of 90 points on two separate rides, he had a 53% ride percentage. He ended his bull riding career with almost $420,000 in earnings. He won 24 events over the course of his 11-year career and made two trips to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in 2022 and 2023. He accomplished all of this while also collecting three Canadian Pro Rodeo titles.

Despite his success, Patronage knew that his final ride would happen this year.

"There's a set of bull riders in Canada that are all about 30 years old that are pretty hard to beat. It's been a good generation of bull riders, to say the least.”

Now, Parsonage is ready to transition into life with his wife and two sons. During the championship celebration, PBR Canada General Manager Jason Davidson presented a pair of matching buckles to the pair, which was an emotional moment for the family.

After his win, Parsonage thanked the sport and the people who supported him along the way.

