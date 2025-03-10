Meet RODEOHOUSTON Super Series II Champion Bareback Rider Cole Franks
Cole Franks
After narrowly missing the NFR in 2023 (finishing 17th), Cole Franks was back at the top in 2024. 2025 is looking pretty good for the cowboy too, as he punched his ticket to the semi-finals of RODEOHOUSTON. The winner in the finals will walk away with a tidy sum of $65,000, which could be a huge boost to his season. Currently sitting No. 4 in the World Standings, Franks is making a huge push.
Having already cracked the half-million dollar mark in earnings, Franks finished 2024 at No. 6 in the World Standings. At his previous NFRs in 2021 and 2022, the cowboy finished third and fourth in the World.
- 2024 Season Earnings: $295,896
- 2025 Season Earnings to Date: $40,860
- Hometown: Clarendon, TX
- 2024 Season Ranking: 6
- 2025 Current Ranking: 4
- NFR Qualifications: 3 (2021, 2022, 2024)
1. What is your favorite horse you rode in 2024?
Night Gazer (owned by Pickett Pro Rodeo) or Disco Party (owned by Calgary Stampede).
2. What horse have you not ridden yet, but really want to?
I would love to get on Night Crawler, Agent Lynx, Stevie Nicks, or Yippee Kibitz.
3. If you had to pick another rodeo event, what would it be?
Probably bronc riding, I already somewhat know what I’m doing there.
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
A mentor that I look up to is Tim O’Connell. He helped me get to where I am today.
5. What brand of rigging do you use?
Barstow, most of us do!
6. Favorite restaurant?
The Steiner Steakhouse, Austin Texas
7. Favorite movie?
Stepbrothers, a classic!
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
Play Pickup Man
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
I enjoy watching UFC fights.
10. What was your biggest win of 2024?
Salinas, California (Rodeo Salinas), that one was memorable.
11. Do you do anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Working out more than usual, I’ve invested a lot into physical maintenance.
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
How fast it goes, the bareback riding is the fastest ran event of the whole rodeo, averaging about 12 minutes to buck all 15 contestants
13. How many horses do you usually ride in a practice session?
In the practice pen, I get on one or at the most two if I don’t feel like everything is exactly the way I want it to be.
14. Do you have any superstitions?
Hat on the bed, pretty common.
15. Do you have any pre-ride rituals?
Pray to my Lord and Savior.
Rodeo On SI thanks these cowboys that take the time to sit down with us and give you a small glimpse into their world. We wish Franks the best of luck for the remaining 2025 season.