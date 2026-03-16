Texas Cowboy Moves His Way Up in the Rank 45 Xtreme Bulls Standings

The Marvelous Xtreme Bull Madness proved to be an exciting event with top PRCA bulls and riders showcasing their talents in Vernal, Utah. The bull riding action spanned two days and featured a different format than other Rank 45 events.

Xtreme Bull events usually consist of two rounds, a long go and a short go, with the winner determined by the highest combination of the two scores. However, the event in Vernal was a single round that stretched across March 13 and 14, with each day showcasing a different set of bull riders looking to take over the top spot for the weekend with the highest score.

The bull power brought to town by the stock contractors was outstanding. All In Pro Rodeos, Honeycutt Rodeo, and Western Rodeos brought some of their best bulls to Vernal, giving the cowboys a run for their money. The talent in this pen of bulls was incredible, with an average stock score for the event landing around 43 points.

Of the 55 bull riders performing at the event, only nine cowboys were able to make it to the whistle. Eight of those nine cowboys made it to the pay window, where the total payout was $35,015.

Winning Rides

Montgomery, Texas bull rider, Jax Mills is off to a great start for his 2026 season. He is currently sitting in the Top 20 of the PRCA World Standings and is ranked No. 3 in the Rank 45 Xtreme Bulls standings.

On Saturday night Mills continued his success with an 84.5-point ride on All In Pro Rodeos' Regulator. With the highest score of the weekend, Mills took home the Marvelous Xtreme Bull Madness win along with $10,505. Regulator is a talented athlete in his own right with an average stock score of 43 points and a buck off percentage of 33% for the 2026 season.

Second place at the event went to Jackson Ward of Goddard, Kansas. Ward faced off against Honeycutt Rodeo's Red Avalanche, a bull who had been unridden for the last three seasons. Ward made it to the whistle and was awarded an 82.5-point ride, which was good enough to claim second place for the weekend. Ward, who is sitting in the top 25 bull riders in the world, added $8,053 to his 2026 career earnings.

Buck Hard. Give Back.

The Marvelous Xtreme Bull Madness is about more than just adrenaline-spiking bull rides and an electric atmosphere. Their motto, "Buck Hard. Give Back." exemplifies the event's efforts to help their community.

Proceeds from the event help to fund the Colby Lofthouse Memorial Scholarship, a fund focused on helping local Uintah Basin students further their education. To learn more about the Colby Lofthouse Memorial Scholarship, you can visit the Marvelous Xtreme Bull Madness here.