Million Dollar Cowboy and 10-time NFR Bareback Rider Announces His Retirement
When it comes to excellence in bareback riding, Caleb Bennett is among the greatest. After a remarkable career spanning over 15 years, Bennett has officially announced his retirement from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).
The 36-year-old cowboy from Corvallis, Montana, leaves a legacy of impressive accomplishments, including over $1.5 million in career earnings, 10 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications, and seven top-10 finishes in the world standings. His best finish was in 2016 when he ended the year ranked at No. 4 in the world standings. Bennett's first qualification came in 2012 and his last in 2022. In these years, Caleb built a legacy behind his name as we saw him become one of the most consistent and respected bareback riders in the game.
In 2023, Caleb suffered a separated shoulder. This became a turning point in his career. As a bareback rider especially, full recovery is crucial to get back in the chutes. Although the shoulder has healed, Bennett has decided to call it quits while he is on top.
Reflecting on his injury in 2023, he said, "I spent a lot more time with my wife, a lot more time at home, and I kicked back one day and was like, you know, I could really thoroughly enjoy this. It just gave me a whole new perspective on life, ya know. What is out there besides just rodeo?"
This realization, combined with the upcoming arrival of his first child with wife, Savannah, in May, led Bennett to make the decision to step out of the arena. Although he loves the sport, Caleb has decided to put family first and enjoy the next chapter of his life.
"I’ve devoted every last breathing moment, second, of my life for however many years now, 15 plus years, to focus on rodeo," Bennett said. "And I love it and wouldn’t take it back for the world."
Bennett is well respected by his peers and fellow competitors too. After his announcement, PRCA bareback rider and NFR qualifier, Weston Timberman posted on his social media expressing his appreciation for Caleb.
Timberman's post read, "Always someone I could look up to from early on. Happy Retirement Old Man"
Caleb Bennett's time in the arena may have come to an end, but his deep passion to the sport of rodeo will continue. He has already made it clear that he intends to stay very involved. He currently serves as the bareback riding representative on the PRCA’s Contestant Executive Council and will continue his term. He is extremely dedicated to helping up-and-comers develop the hard work, sportsmanship, and success he has shown through his career.
"Bringing up the next generation is what fuels our sport," he said, sharing his commitment to helping the sport continue to grow and evolve.
Calebs retirement marks the end of one chapter, but the beginning of another for the Bennett family. His commitment to his family, his support system and the future of rodeo ensures that his influence will continue far beyond being a contestant at the bucking chutes.