Mother Daughter Duo Sweep NBHA Las Vegas
The 2024 NBHA Professional's Choice Vegas Super Show wrapped up this past weekend (May 31-June 2) at South Point Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. NBHA paid out over $200,000, including $16,250 in added money. The three-day open average champions won saddle certificates to Circle Y Saddles. Champions of each D in Saturday's 4D youth and senior received Gist Buckles. Future Fortunes also hosted a $25,000 4D Open sidepot for all eligible horses on Saturday.
The longevity and success of the National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) speaks to the association's ability to cater to all levels of barrel racing. The 2024 NBHA Professional's Choice Vegas Super Show saw a dominant mother-daughter duo, elite youth competition, and even a Friesian/Fell Pony cross in South Point Arena.
Mother-daughter duo, Katie and Johnnie Rose Bray (Wittmann, Ariz.), walked away from one of NBHA's premier events as the open and youth champions, talking home over $10,000. Katie's mount for the event, Smooth 27, is actually her daughter's horse. Smooth 27 not only won the open average, but he also ran the fastest time on Sunday. Daughter Johnnie ran Fabulous Magnolia to win the youth on Saturday. She also placed fifth in the open average.
The love of a mother daughter duo is one that can only be understood by other mother daughter duos, but Katie opened up a little bit about how she was feeling going into the final round.
"Going into the third round, JohnnieRose was winning first in the aggregate and I was second out of more than 600 barrel racers. In the final round, she ran seven horses before me. I can't tell you how bad I wanted it to be her to take the win. When it wasn't, I figured why not make her proud on her horse? It sounds over confident but with the caliber of horse Smooth is and the training Cody (her husband) has put in him I was pretty darn confident when JRose was out, that we were going to win."
Eleven-year-old Driannah Karre topped Saturday's Open, outrunning more than 600 horses. Payton Hewitt and "Maximus," a Friesian/Fell pony cross, were another set of fan favorites despite their five-second penalty.
Results:
Friday Open: 1D Haley Wolfe, 14.645 seconds, $1,475; 2D Carrie Jankee, 15.152 seconds, $1,305; 3D Kinslee Hatcher, 15.647 seconds, $1,134; 4D Irish Osorio, 16.147 seconds, $914; 5D Heidi Pearson, 16.647 seconds, $794.
Saturday Open: 1D Driannah Karre, 14.567 seconds, $2,357; 2D Patty Harrison, 15.076 seconds, $2,085; 3D Kelsey Mauro, 15.569 seconds, $1,727; 4D Allyson Shiffrar, 16.067 seconds, $1,468; 5D Ashton Dale, 16.571 seconds, $1,269.
Sunday Open: 1D Katie Bray, 14.429 seconds, $1,470; 2D Stacey Hart, 14.938 seconds, $1,300; 3D Aimee Sawyer, 15.435 seconds, $1,131; 4D Sheri Young, 15.931 seconds, $961; 5D Toni Boland, 16.435 seconds, $792.
Open Average Champions: 1D Katie Bray on Smooth 27, 43.925 seconds; 2D Ramsey Harrison on Shiney & Quick, 45.437 seconds; 3D Sydney Vodicka on So Long Sidney, 46.925 seconds; 4D Michelle Williams on A Famous Kiss, 48.435 seconds; 5D Yvonne Morris on SBR Royal Bllue Chic, 49.925 seconds.
Saturday Youth Champions: 1D Johnnie Rose Bray, 14.829 seconds, $604; 2D Cecilia Van Brunt, 15.339 seconds, $528; 3D Madison Fleming, 15.840 seconds, $415; 4D Vivianne Williams, 16.831 seconds, $340.
Saturday Senior Champions: 1D Wendy Platts, 14.849 seconds, $323; 2D Leanne Wolfe, 15.361 seconds, $283; 3D Nikki Fisher, 15.858 seconds, $222; 4D Brenda Lynne Allen-Spruill, 16.878 seconds, $182.
Saturday Future Fortunes Champions: 1D Haley Longfield on A Streakin Fiesta, 14.590 seconds, $2,080 (owner: $1,248, breeder/nominator: $416, sire: $416); 2D Ashton Dale on Streakin Dakota, 15.095 seconds, $1,895 (owner: $1,137, breeder/nominator: $379, sire: $379); 3D Jackie Young on Cashmeinthe Fastlane, 15.593 seconds, $1,610 (owner: $966, breeder/nominator: $322, sire: $322); 4D Taylor Armenta on Aint See Rowdy Yet, 16.120 seconds, $1,400 (owner: $840, breeder/nominator: $280, sire: $280).