'MP Lead Me to Hay' Lead Owner to $6,000 Plus Payday in Reno
The roping action at the Patriot Reno halted on Tuesday, June 25, to let the barrel races move in. Similar to the roping events, the high fees/limited entries give contestants the opportunity to get the most bang for their buck.
With the Reno Rodeo happening just down the way and $20,000 in added money, Tuesday's barrel race attracted top rodeo athletes from across the country.
MP Lead Me to Hay "Bindi" (PC Frenchmans Hay x Hum Dash Special x Special Effort) took jockey, Ashley Parks (Dania Beach, Fla.), to the pay window at the Patriot Reno Open 4D. Parks' win at the Patriot gives her the necessary confidence boost before entering the 4th of July run.
The duo of five years has not excelled at the rodeos (yet). This win showed Parks that she has the capabilities to win amongst the same competitors at the rodeos. Par for the course, Parks plans to use her winnings to pay a vet bill and possibly invest in a MagnaWave machine. Parks attributes Bindi's success inside the arena to her heart and love for cookies.
Patriot Reno Barrel Race Results:
Open 4D:
1D 1. Ashley Parks, 16.478 seconds, $6,069; 2. Jodee Miller, 16.548 seconds, $5,058; 3. Kay Cockran, 16.609 seconds, $4,046; 4. Andrea Busby, 16.617 seconds, $3,035; 5. Tara Seaton, 16.634 seconds, $2,023;
2D 1. Madison Camozzi, 16.987 seconds, $5,202; 2. Allie Howard, 17.002 seconds, $4,335; 3. Kassi Venturacci, 17.029 seconds, $3,468; 4. Stevi Hilliman, 17.036 seconds, $2,601; 5. Jene Mathis, 17.056 seconds, $1,734;
3D 1. Vonnie Nunes, 17.518 seconds, $3,468; 2. Jackie Fitzgerald, 17.559 seconds, $2,890; 3. Cindy Thomas, 17.560 seconds, $2,312; 4. Isabel Miller, 17.595 seconds, $1,734; 5. Haley Longfield, 17.601 seconds, $1,156;
4D 1. Monique Hanneken, 18.009 seconds, $2,601; 2. Jene Mathis, 18.068 seconds, $2,168; 3. Deja Vue, 18.069 seconds, $1,734; 4. Merlin Jackson, 18.269 seconds, $1,301; 5. Camisa Composti, 18.278 seconds, $867.
Senior Incentive: 1D Kimberli Quinn, 16.807 seconds, $60; 2D Vonnie Nunes, 17.518 seconds, $60; 3D Monique Hanneken, 18.009 seconds, $60; 4D Stephen Quinn, 18.635 seconds, $60.
Adult Incentive: 1D Jodee Miller, 16.548 seconds, $200; 2D Macee Nune, 17.068 seconds, $200; 3D Haley Longfield, 17.601 seconds, $200.
Young Guns: 1D Ruby Lightfoot, 16.699 seconds, $571; 2D Kellie Morris, 17.618 seconds, $490; 3D Brylen Beicker, 17.764 seconds, $326; 4D Mae Musachia, 18.481 seconds, $245.