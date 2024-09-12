Multiple Arena Record Holder and NFR Mount Winner Passes Away
Smoken French Winner has absolutely dominated with owner, Christian Shipley, over the past few years. The pair hold six arena records in six different states and their winning streak was hot this year. An American qualifier with over $100,000 in earnings, "Smoke" advanced to the semi-finals with Shipley in 2024.
Wenda Johnson was in need of a second horse for her trip to the National Finals Rodeo and Highpoint Performance Horses co-owners, Jason Martin and Charlie Cole, felt that the two would be a match made in heaven. Shipley agreed and Johnson debuted with the stallion by winning an open rodeo in Fort Worth prior to the finals. She then rode the talented stallion in two rounds in the 2023 NFR, clocking 13 second runs both times.
On Monday, Shipley posted the heartbreaking update on his Facebook page:
"My heart is shattered… my emotions are out of control… I have put off making this post long enough because everytime someone gives me a hug or tells me how sorry they are it just activates my emotions all over again. There is nothing that can or will take this pain away. I’m heartbroken, I’m hurt, I’m confused, I’m in shock… who would have ever imagined our journey being over so soon… Smoke was an incredibly special horse… he took me places I honestly never even knew possible… he taught me things that no amount of money could teach me… from the first time I ever ran him down the alley I knew he was special… that very first barrel race we ever entered, we won… and right then I told him out loud that one day EVERYONE would know who is…. I have said from the beginning.. that he deserved for people to know who he was and to know what he was capable of. Everyone who knew our bond… would talk about how overbearing I was with his pampering… it wasn’t because I had to…. It was because HE DESERVED IT!!! He didn’t have to do what he did for me… he did it because he wanted to… life isn’t always fair… days are numbered and we never know exactly just how many that number is… cherish every second of it. He has made his legacy… He is loved and followed by so many! I have never felt the way I would feel climbing on his back… the love, the grit, the talent… the power! There is no comparison. He was a winner… THE REAL DEAL… a true unicorn… I truly believe he was called home because someone needed him more than I do… as bad as it hurts… all i can do is thank him for being a part of my life. For showing me that dreams are not just dreams…. Dreams are goals… and goals are achievable!!! He came into my life with an unexpected call… and he left my physical life with an unexpected call… but he will FOREVER BE IN MY HEART!!!! I LOVE YOU SMOKEN FRENCH WINNER…. I don’t think you ever questioned my love and devotion to you… as i sit here with tears rolling down my face… struggling on what to say… not because I don’t have enough to say… but because there are far too many words…. Until we meet again buddy. #smokeshowinheaven
Our sincere condolences to everyone Smoke impacted in his life, especially Shipley, whose world revolved around the incredible stallion.