Cole Franks Achieves $1 Million Mark in Rodeo Career Earnings in Remarkable Time
Cole Franks, the 24-year-old bareback rider based out of Clarendon, Texas, has made his presence known in the PRCA as he recently surpassed the $1 million mark in career earnings.
With added money at pro rodeos constantly increasing, the challenge of reaching this coveted goal is becoming more common.
But to do it in just four years? That’s an impressive feat for the young three-time NFR qualifier.
Ever since he could remember, rodeo was a passion of his. From mutton busting to steer riding and even donkey riding, the roughstock events clearly stood out to him from an early age.
Franks said, “The bareback riding is just always what clicked in my brain for whatever reason, even though I grew up wanting to be a saddle bronc rider.”
In 2020, Franks officially started his college rodeo career at Clarendon College, under his dad and head coach, Bret Franks. He jokes he should’ve been considered a student since 2016, with all the time he spent there.
However, it didn’t always come easily for the now-million-dollar cowboy. In 2021, Cole pursued both college and pro rodeos. He said, “I didn’t win a dollar from January until the middle of April.”
His luck turned around at the San Angelo Pro Rodeo—fortunately, on the same day he realized he only had $20 left to his name.
With the pressure on, Franks took home first place, winning around $4,000—enough to keep him going a bit longer.
Three-time world champion Tim O’Connell recognized his talent and encouraged him to begin traveling with him and 2022 World Champion Jess Pope.
Franks credits some of his success to his then traveling partners, who took a chance on the rookie.
“Being around some of the best guys that you can be around is going to make you one of the best—or at least where you can think you can be one of them. That’s 90 percent of it, believing you can do it.”
Although he was off to a rough start, he overcame the challenges later that year.
To kickstart his career, he won the 2021 PRCA Rookie of the Year title, qualified for his first NFR, and claimed both a national all-around and bareback title at the college finals.
When asked if he expected to see his career earnings hit seven figures so soon, Franks noted that he didn’t pay much attention to totals. His dad was the one who filled him in on the news, but he was happy to hear about crossing that milestone.
Franks went to Instagram to tell fans about the exciting news, stating, "I have news! After Cheyenne, I have officially crossed the Million Dollar mark in career earnings. The best part is, I got to accomplish that doing something that I love, in a matter of just 4 years. Can’t wait to see what the rest of the years bring."
Currently in the No. 9 position in the world standings, Franks’ goal—as the end of the season approaches—is to head to the National Finals Rodeo in the top five.
Franks is looking to secure his first go-round win(s) at the 2025 NFR, giving him a better shot at the average and world titles.
