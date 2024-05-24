New Arena Takes Contestants to New Heights in Liberty Hill, Texas
The Liberty Hill Pro Rodeo's new covered arena provided a level playing field for all athletes. This rodeo has previously hosted their rodeo outdoors. Liberty Hill's new covered pen shielded contestants from the overcast conditions and rainfall synonymous with springtime Texas rodeos.
Liberty Hill included the breakaway roping and steer roping in addition to the standard rodeo events. Brighton Bauman of Burleson, Texas, and KC-Gail Churchill of Waco, Texas, tied for the win in the breakaway roping. Chet Herren of Pawhuska, Okla., placed No. 3 in the first round and No. 2 in the fourth round to top the average in the steer roping with 47.7 seconds on four head.
Kash Martin's preparation for the CNFR looks strong as he racks up another win in the bareback riding. Veterans Matt Reeves and Isaac Diaz also topped the leaderboard in their respective sports. Saturday morning slack, on May 18, saw the fastest time in the barrel racing, where the seven fastest times were run. Jymmy Cox, however, was the only competitor to break the 17-second barrier—creating a three-tenth separation between her and the rest of the field.
Liberty Hill Pro Rodeo Results:
All-around cowboy: Chet Weitz, $730, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Kash Martin, 87 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo Co's Salty Scarlet, $1,632; 2. (tie) Payton Lackey and Bill Tutor, 84, $1,063 each; 4. Roedy Farrell, 83.5, $593; 5. Brayze Schill, 81, $346; 6. Bodee Lammers, 79, $247.
Steer wrestling:1. Matt Reeves, 4.5 seconds, $2,017; 2. Don Payne, 5.2, $1,669; 3. Ty Bauerle, 5.9, $1,322; 4. Cade Staton, 6.1, $974; 5. Cade Fedor, 6.7, $626; 6. Sam Powers, 6.9, $348.
Team roping: 1. Jeff Kanady/Ryan Mayfield, 4.6 seconds, $2,746 each; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.8, $2,388; 3. Jhett Trenary/Jake South, 5.3, $2,029; 4. (tie) Coy Brittain/Ben Gambrell and Shay Dixon Carroll/Jace Helton, 5.7, $1,492 each; 6. Jr. Dees/Michael Fortenberry, 6.1, $955; 7. Casey Tew/Cody Tew, 6.3, $597; 8. Chet Weitz/Colton Tate, 7.9, $239.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Isaac Diaz, 87.5 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo Co's Watch The Night, $1,914; 2. (tie) Gus Gaillard, Keene Justesen and Tom Webster, 83, $1,063 each; 5. (tie) Danny Cassidy and Blake Starrett, 79, $348 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Trenton Smith, 8.7 seconds, $2,259; 2. Sterling Smith, 8.9, $1,965; 3. Carsyn Sunvison, 9.0, $1,670; 4. Clint Singleton, 9.1, $1,375; 5. (tie) Gio Piloto and Tate Teague, 9.5, $933 each; 7. Chet Weitz, 10.1, $491; 8. Neil Dove, 10.3, $196.
Barrel racing: 1. Jymmy Cox, 16.70 seconds, $2,275; 2. Londyn Ross, 17.02, $1,934; 3. Kelly Bruner, 17.05, $1,592; 4. LaTricia Duke, 17.17, $1,365; 5. Kaycee Killingsworth, 17.20, $1,137; 6. Stevi Hillman, 17.21, $796; 7. (tie) Rainey Skelton and Sissy Winn, 17.24, $512 each; 9. Sierra Scott-Williams, 17.26, $398; 10. Tiany Schuster, 17.29, $341; 11. Merritt Potter, 17.31, $284; 12. Sadie Miller, 17.33, $227.
Bull riding: 1. Brody Yeary, 85 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo Co's Blue Collar, $2,189; 2. Scott Wells, 84.5, $1,748; 3. Cimarron Rucker, 82.5, $1,370; 4. Spin'er Burger, 75, $992; no other qualified rides.
Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Brighton Bauman and KC-Gail Churchill, 1.8 seconds, $2,490 each; 3. (tie) Brooke Eddy and Rylee A George, 2.0, $1,750 each; 5. (tie) Josie Conner and Ashley Goforth, 2.2, $1,144 each; 7. (tie) Lari Dee Guy and Makayla Purcell, 2.3, $606 each; 9. (tie) Kendal Pierson and Sierra Spratt, 2.4, $437 each; 11. (tie) Bailey Jay and Megan Powell, 2.5, $303 each.
Steer roping: 1. Chet Herren, 47.7 seconds on four head, $2,890; 2. J. Tom Fisher, 50.2, $2,391; 3. Cody Lee, 52.8, $1,893; 4. Slick Ellis, 57.1, $1,395; 5. Tanner Stec, 57.6, $897; 6. Seth Schafer, 59.8, $498.