Calgary Stampede Showdown Picks and Predictions. Who Will Walk Away With $50,000?

People sometimes work an entire career just to earn an invitation to the Calgary Stampede. Others make the trip there year after year. Regardless of how long it takes them to be invited, when they arrive, the goal is always the same. To walk away as the $50,000 bonus winner on Sunday afternoon.

The 2026 version of the Stampede has been impressive. Arena records have been set and the crowd has been wowed day after day. World Champions have won the round and the underdog has come through to take the victory.

One thing is always true in rodeo: anyone can be beaten on any given day. Don’t ever underestimate anyone who takes the stage, because every one of the 30 contestants in each event is worthy of leaving the champion.

With that said, we took a hard look at the roster for the Sunday afternoon performance and made some picks and predictions. While these are all in fun, we recognize the ability of each of these athletes. They truly are the elite, and with all the factors that go into a rodeo performance, literally any one of them could rise up and take the win.

After nine performances, each contest has been reduced to just nine contestants who are now starting over with a clean slate. The semi-finals will occur first, and then the field will be narrowed down once again to four who will compete for the $50,000 bonus.

Here are our predictions for the day.

Bareback Riding

Bareback Riding at the Calgary Stampede | Calgary Stampede

What a field of competitors here. Of course, the draw will have a lot to do with the outcome because any horse can have an off day, just like a cowboy can.

Across the field, Bradlee Miller has found his way to the winner’s circle and several short rounds lately. Sometimes all it takes to win first place is confidence, and Miller should have plenty coming into the last day of the Stampede.

For that reason alone, our pick is Bradlee Miller.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Once again, this is a stacked set of riders here. One important note about the Calgary Stampede is that they go to great lengths to have good stock every day.

The man who has paired up best with his draws so far this year in Calgary happens to be No. 5 in the World Standings and a member of the famed Utah rough stock Wright family. Ryder Wright found success in all three of his rounds, where he won $20,250.

So far he has scored 88.5, 90 and 91.5 points. With this kind of performance, it is hard to bet against him.

Rodeo On SI picks Ryder Wright for the win.

Bull Riding

Bull rider at Calgary Stampede | Calgary Stampede

How do you pick a winner here? There are very capable guys who advanced from each pool.

Do you bet against Superman when he is only entered in one event on the day? He will be wanting to walk away with as much as possible, and normally, when backed into a corner, Stetson Wright performs.

But then there is Noah Lee, who hasn’t been able to be beaten lately. He won more than $34,000 over Cowboy Christmas and then went to Calgary, where he won in excess of $21,500. That’s a guy who will sit down on a bull with all the confidence in the world that he will cover him.

How about Tristen Hutchings? He earned more than $21,000 in his pool. He is the No. 1 bull rider in the world of ProRodeo and rarely bucks off.

And honestly, the list goes on with riders like Hayden Welsh and TJ Gray. This is likely the hardest event to try to pick, but after looking everything over, as hard as it is to not pick Wright, Rodeo on SI is going with Noah Lee.

When a guy is winning, he’s really hard to beat.

Tie-Down Roping

It’s shocking to see the list and not see Riley Webb listed as a competitor in the Sunday Showdown. It is true though, he did not make the cut.

There won’t be a shortage of talent backing in the box, though. This is a tough group of guys who can all be super fast. To be the champion in Calgary, fast is a must.

John Douch was in a must-win situation, and he did it. He seems hungry right now and he is winning. For those reasons, we are selecting John Douch as the winner.

Breakaway Roping

The ladies have been well received in Calgary in the breakaway roping and they have put on quite a show.

No one has been better than Cheyanne McCartney, though. The talented cowgirl from Kingston, Oklahoma, is mounted on great horses, and she has been impressive. She won over $19,500 during her pool.

She will back in the box on Sunday and go home the winner.

Steer Wrestling

There is a “Cinderella” story here, which seems ridiculous to say given that we are talking about big, burly men and the event where they throw steers down but it’s true.

Can you imagine the year it would be for Holden Myers if he could win both Houston and Calgary? Well, it could happen. He set himself up for that opportunity after his performance in Pool A.

There are eight other men who will be trying to keep him from being the champion, but just for the love of the story, we are picking the guy who has proven that he can perform in tricky and very stressful situations.

Rodeo On SI picks Holden Myers.

Barrel Racing

Hailey Kinsel | Calgary Stampede

The arena record was broken not once but twice this year at the Calgary Stampede. The first thing that has to be noted here is how hard the committee has worked to ensure the ground at the Stampede is the best in the world.

They have accomplished that goal. Day after day and run after run the clock stopped under 17 seconds. That doesn’t happen often and yet it happened daily in Calgary.

The pools just kept getting tougher as the competition went on. In Pool A, there were two 16-second runs. In Pool B, there were 13 times in the 16-second range. Pool C had 12 and broke the arena record twice.

This was the fastest barrel race we have ever seen in Calgary. The reigning World Champion hasn’t been to very many rodeos; in fact, far less than the rest of the field, but she was in Calgary, and she dominated as usual. She now holds a new arena record.

Kassie Mowry comes through in clutch situations and while there are so many talented horses that will run down that alleyway, Mowry and Jarvis will end up on top.