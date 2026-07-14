Women in Rodeo: Breakaway Roper Hali Williams on a Mission to Claim Gold Buckle Glory

Breakaway roping is an underrated event in rodeo as these ladies take over the arena and steal the show. Hali Williams is no stranger to the spotlight, and she is now on her way to earning her first-ever world title as she sits at No. 1 in the world standings.

Working Towards First World Title

The 22-year-old cowgirl out of Comanche, Texas $96,885 in just 27 rodeos this season and she’s looking to widen that gap and secure the No. 1 spot heading into the end of the regular season. Earlier this summer, William’s made a splash with a 1.9-second run that won her the Greeley Stampede in Colorado, and it’s that kind of speed that has put her on top all season long.

She brought that momentum with her to Canada as she dominated at the Calgary Stampede again this year. After winning the rodeo last year, she came with something to prove. She secured a win in the first round of bracket three thanks to her run of 2.4 seconds. While it wasn’t enough to land her in the finals, she did earn a $7,000 check to add to her prize pot.

Since joining ProRodeo in 2022, William’s has earned three trips to the National Finals Breakaway Rodeo, in 2025 she entered the arena at No. 5, finishing the season at No. 6 with $151,123. Now, with over $500,000 in lifetime earnings, this young athlete is well on her way to success.

Last year proved to be her best NFBR run yet as she won three out of the first five rounds at the NFBR and championed three other rodeos throughout the season including the iconic Calgary Stampede and the Spanish Fork (UT) Fiesta Days Rodeo.

Early Career Wins

Williams has pulled in success throughout her career in breakaway. Her breakout year in 2023 held huge wins for the cowgirl as she landed as the reserve world champion and kept that momentum rolling into 2024 as she became the high money earner at the Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway.

It’s clear that this cowgirl has been able to find success in every season of her career, and now she’s ready to take home the world title.

As the Cowboy Christmas run continues, Williams is surely to continue her reign of dominance in the arena. She’s currently ahead of Rylee A George in the No. 2 spot by over $20,000 and is even further ahead of last year's world champion, Taylor Munsell in No. 3.

While only time will tell if this cowgirl has what it takes to be crowned world champion, right now Williams is well on her way to taking the title.