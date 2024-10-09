New Season Kick-Off Weekend Offers Worthy Payouts in Texas
Looking to kick-start the new 2025 season, cowboys and cowgirls made sure to book Hempstead, Texas into their calendar. With a payout over $117,000 it was worth their while to make it a priority.
In the bareback riding, a young gun from West Columbia, Texas took the win after riding Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Borrowed Money. The 19-year-old, Brayze Schill finished at number 43 in the World Standings for 2023 and no doubt is looking to move up this year. His 86-point effort brought home a $1,884 paycheck to start the new year.
Steer wrestler Brandon Harrison from Cheek, Texas made his way to the winner's circle when he threw his steer in 3.6-seconds. Making short work of the task, Harrison deposits $2,157 to his world standings effort for the new year. He finished 2023 well within the top 50 and is on his way to another successful bid.
The Texas team of Colton and Coy Brittain took the top spot in the team roping after roping both ends in 4.3 seconds. The brothers have been successful in the team roping for many years. They were at the 2023 Texas Circuit finals but just missed getting to go again in 2024. After the win at Hempstead, it looks like they are hot on the trail of more success.
Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Django showed off his talents with a young Bayfield, Colo. cowboy, Mitchie Story to win the saddle bronc riding. The two put on a show for 86-points worth $2,222. From the PRCA records, it looks like this is the highest mark on Django to date.
Tie-Down roper Cory Solomon is out to set the record straight after missing out on qualifying for the 2024 Wrangler National Finals. His 7.7-second showing earned him $3,196 to kick start his new bid at making another trip to Las Vegas.
A name that is synonomous with winning barrel racing futurities found her way right to the top of the rodeo standings in Hempstead. Jolene Montgomery turned in a time of 15.15 to win the barrel race and $3,207.
Two cowboys split the win in the bull riding after scoring 85-points each on Pete Carr bulls. The Texan, Tyler Kippes rode Grindstone while Australia's Jacob Carige mastered Tom Thumb. Each cowboy will start their season with $3,581 to their name.
The breakaway ropers were smoking fast as always. Two cowgirls bested the field by roping their calves in 2.1-seconds to earn an amazing payout - in fact the most of the entire rodeo, $3,638 each.
With the rodeos still going strong in some areas, cowboys and cowgirls are hoping to get a strong start to their earnings and the ones who went to Hempstead took full advantage of all the added money.
Stay tuned to Rodeo on SI for full coverage of all things western and full rodeo coverage.
Waller County Fair & Rodeo Hempstead, Texas full results:
Bareback riding: 1. Brayze Schill, 86 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Borrowed Money, $1,884; 2. Bodee Lammers, 80, $1,444; 3. Anthony Thomas, 77, $1,067; 4. Kade Sonnier, 74, $691; 5. Tim Murphy, 70, $440; 6. Hayden James, 65, $314; 7. Lane McGehee, 64, $251; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. Brandon Harrison, 3.6 seconds, $2,157; 2. Daryl Joe Elliott, 4.2, $1,904; 3. (tie) Cody Harmon and Landris White, 4.6, $1,523 each; 5. (tie) Emmett Edler, Ryan Nettle and Cole Walker, 4.7, $1,142 each; 8. (tie) Cade Staton and Colton Swearingen, 4.8, $825 each; 10. (tie) Marc Joiner and Joe Nelson, 5.0, $254 each.
Team roping: 1. Coy Brittain/Colton Brittain, 4.3 seconds, $3,711 each; 2. Billy Bob Brown/Josh Patton, 4.4, $3,275; 3. (tie) J7 Bland/Tyson Thompson and Manny Egusquiza Jr./Eddie Medina, 4.5, $2,620 each; 5. Bubba Buckaloo/Joseph Harrison, 4.6, $2,183; 6. (tie) Cory Kidd V/Dustin Davis and Joshua Torres/Caleb Hendrix, 4.7, $1,856 each; 8. (tie) Curry Kirchner/Tyler McKnight, Colby Lovell/Ty Arnold and Cory Smothers/Tyler Ishman, 4.8, $1,237 each.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Mitchie Story, 86 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Django, $2,222; 2. Skinny Parsons, 82, $1,704; 3. Brady Hill, 81.5, $1,259; 4. (tie) Leon Fountain and Chris Williams, 80, $667 each; 6. Dean Wadsworth, 77, $370; 7. Garrett Long, 76, $296; 8. sam Southern, 75.5, $222.
Tie-down roping: 1. Cory Solomon, 7.7 seconds, $3,196; 2. Tanner Green, 8.0, $2,820; 3. (tie) Cash Fuesz, Clint Singleton and Chantz Webster, 8.2, $2,131 each; 6. Treg Schaack, 8.4, $1,692; 7. Paul David Tierney, 8.6, $1,504; 8. John Douch, 8.7, $1,316; 9. Marcos Costa, 8.8, $1,128; 10. Adam Gray, 8.9, $752.
Barrel racing: 1. Jolene Montgomery, 15.15 seconds, $3,207; 2. Steely Steiner, 15.26, $2,566; 3. (tie) Katie Halbert, Acey Pinkston and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.32, $1,657 each; 6. (tie) Molly Otto and Liz Pinkston, 15.41, $882 each; 8. Aspen Adams, 15.42, $722; 9. (tie) Jane Fambro and Rachelle Riggers, 15.43, $601 each; 11. Ilyssa Riley, 15.45, $481; 12. (tie) Jo Fisher and Shelley Morgan, 15.46, $361 each; 14. Cheyenne Wimberley, 15.47, $241; 15. Kenna Kaminski, 15.48, $160.
Bull riding: 1. (tie) Jacob Carige, on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Tom Thumb, and Tyler Kippes, on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Grindstone, 85 points, $2,613 each; 3. Cutter Kaylor, 84, $1,676; 4. Kolt Achenbach, 77, $1,085; no other qualified rides.
Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) McKenna Brennan and Shayla Hall, 2.1 seconds, $3,638 each; 3. (tie) Carlee Martinez, Haley Mason, Britta Strain and Hali Williams, 2.2, $1,869 each; 7. Rylee A George, 2.3, $1,011; 8. Aspen Miller, 2.4, $909; 9. Cassidy Boggs, 2.5, $808; 10. (tie) Payton Scalzo and Quincy Sullivan, 2.6, $657 each; 12. (tie) Lari Dee Guy, Bailey Jay and Shelby Whiting, 2.7, $404 each; 15. (tie) Shyra Cline, Jade Mitchell and Abbie Williams, 2.8, $67 each.