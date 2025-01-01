New Year, New Standings: Who Are the Early Season Leaders of the 2025 Standings?
In rodeo, there is no true "off season." The regular season runs from October 1 - September 30. A new season literally begins the day after one ends, unlike any other professional sport. This is grueling and requires absolute resilience from the athletes.
From the earnings during the regular season, the qualifiers for the "Super Bowl of rodeo" are determined. By the time those top 15 cowboys and cowgirls in each event compete at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, they are already two months into the next season.
While events in professional rodeo may have tapered off in December, as soon as a new year begins, the winter rodeos will get rolling. Many competitors will be immediately be back on the road, chasing another NFR qualification.
Bareback Riding
As of the final weekend of 2024, Bradlee Miller of Huntsville, Texas, leads the World Standings at $18,697. Miller was another young standout of the 2024 NFR and season. 2024 World Champion Dean Thompson of Altamont, Utah, is No. 8, with $10,160.
Steer Wrestling
Cody Devers of Perryton, Tex. holds down the top spot at $12,962. Recently crowned 2024 World Champion, J.D. Struxness is wrapping up the top 15 currently, with $6,671 won for the 2025 season.
Team Roping
Brenten Hall of Jay, Okla. had a great season in 2024 and a solid showing at the NFR. He currently leads the 2025 World Standings at $12,617. 2024 World Champion, Tyler Wade, of Terrell, Texas, is right on his heels at $12,080.
Hall's heeling partner, Kaden Profili of Jacksonville, Texas, also leads the World Standings at $17,279. 2024 World Champion heeler, Wesley Thorp, holds down No. 3 at $12,080.
Saddle Bronc Riding
The saddle bronc riders are not messing around as we head into 2025. Another 2024 NFR qualifier, Kade Bruno of Challis, Idaho, leads the World Standings at $36,507. 2024 World Champion Ryder Wright of Beaver, Utah, is currently third with $27,578.
Tie Down Roping
John Douch qualified for the NFR in 2024 and is on top of the World for 2025 right now, at $20,885. Riley Webb earned the 2024 World Championship and is sitting No. 3 in the 2025 World Standings at $16,237.
Barrel Racing
Stephenville, Tex., cowgirl, Acey Pinkston has not been messing around in the five rodeos she has attended for the 2025 season. With $13,566 in earnings, she leads the World Standings.
The newly crowned 2024 World Champion Kassie Mowry isn't ranked but likely that is because she probably hasn't entered a 2025 season rodeo yet. Remember that she was crowned the World Champion with a rodeo count of 27.
Bull Riding
After finishing inside the top 30 of the 2024 season, Rawley Johnson of Swan Valley, Idaho, is currently on top with $16,795.
The 2024 World Champion, Josh Frost does not show any winnings or entries for the 2025 season so far. No doubt when he decides to crack out for the season, the standings will change.