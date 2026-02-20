Michelle Alley and ‘Lipstick N Stilletos’ Dominate Arkansas’ Texarkana Showdown

The Texarkana Showdown in Texarkana, Ark., hosted some of the best barrel racers in the business over Valentine's Day weekend.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Derby

Michelle Alley and Lipstick N Stilletos | Fernando Sam-Sin

Michelle Alley and Lipstick N Stilletos ("Stiletto") have dominated at every level of barrel racing since the gritty mare's futurity season. Out of Alley's great mare, Seis Corona ("Saucy"), by Tres Seis, Stiletto is by the record-breaking stallion, RR Mistakelly.

Alley sold Stiletto to her friend, Heather Moller, when the mare was still a foal, but has done all of the training and competing throughout Stiletto's career. In the past two years, the duo has earned over $450,000, and they added a substantial amount to their earnings in Arkansas.

Alley and Stiletto clocked a 14.241, earning nearly $16,000 with carryovers. The pair topped the single-round Derby, the Friday Open 1D, and finished third in the High Stakes and Saturday Open 1D.

From arena records on standard patterns (including a 16.4 at the Ruby Buckle in 2024) to professional rodeo wins, Stiletto has been a force to be reckoned with since her four-year-old year. Now six years old, Stiletto's runs are marked by her gritty style and incredible speed.

More maternal siblings (and even a pair of full siblings) to Stiletto will hit the ground this spring, as Alley looks to carry on Saucy's legacy. As to what the future holds for Stiletto, with today's technology, it could be anything from producing the next generation of champions to competing at the 2026 National Finals Rodeo — all in the same year.

Futurity

Heaven A Good Time (JL Dash Ta Heaven x Charge My Corona x Hot Corona) and Kelly Allen claimed their second futurity championship of 2026. The duo clocked a 14.310 to win Round 2 of the futurity. They doubled down on their earnings with a pair of sixth-place checks in the High Stakes and Open 1D.

Futurity Notes

In Round 1 of the 1D Futurity, a pair of maternal siblings finished third and fourth. Although VF Chasin Cans' career was tragically cut short by an injury, the mare quickly amassed six figures in earnings and multiple futurity championships.

Her first foal crop hit the arena in 2026 and has quickly proven that the bloodline will be one to watch. VQ Can Do Attitude (sired by The Goodbe Lane) and Mark Bugni clocked a 14.582 for third in the round. Joy Wargo rode Chasin Tres Cans (sired by Tres Seis) to a 14.600 for fourth.

VQ Can Do Attitude also placed back-to-back with a paternal sibling, Lady Lane, who finished second in the round. Ridden by Jodee Miller, Lady Lane is by The Goodbye Lane and out of Hummers Last Lady by Humbolt Duster.

Round 2 belonged to the JL Dash Ta Heaven offspring. Allen took the win on Heaven A Good Time, James Barnes rode KVS Fame N Heaven (out of Gaga On Firewater by Firewater Flit) to a fourth-place finish. Heavens Gone Wild and Heavens Wild Side (both out of LegsGoneWild by Tres Seis and ridden by Molli Montgomery) claimed fifth and sixth in the round.

High Stakes

It is no surprise to see Carlee Otero and her palomino speedster, AM Regina George, scorching the leaderboard. The duo ran the fastest time of the weekend (14.151 seconds) to claim the $8,748 win, as well as the Saturday Open 1D win. The pair earned over $10,000 on the single run, as they head to the Southeast for upcoming professional rodeos.