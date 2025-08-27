NFBR on the Line: Who’s In and Who’s Out in Breakaway Roping

The 2025 rodeo season is winding to a close with new talent emerging across the board. The breakaway roping is showing some strong competitors that are new to the top 15. Some of that new talent is keeping some veterans on their toes and pushing them out of the top 15, into the bubble when it comes to the world standings.

The top two cowgirls from last season would not even qualify for the NFR if the year were to end today.

This season is the first time that breakaway ropers have earned equal cash at the Calgary Stampede, meaning that season earnings could nearly double by the end of this year’s NFR compared to last.

Kelsie Domer won the world title with $168,758 in 2024 after the NFR finished. This year the No. 1 spot belongs to Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, who has $164,755 with over a month left of the regular season.

This amount of money is sure to shake up the world standings as the NFR finish line draws near. Boisjoli-Meged ended 2024 in fourth and has now risen to the top spot while Domer sits at No. 18. Martha Angelone, who was ranked No. 2 last year, has dropped to the 24th spot.

Cheyenne McCartney is another cowgirl to watch out for. She ended last season ranked No. 28 and is now holding steady in the fifth spot in the world with $106,235. Aspen Miller is another new face to the top-10 as she did not qualify for the NFR last year, but is almost a shoe-in for an appearance in the Thomas and Mack arena at No. 7.

Athletes with just under $100,000 on the season include Joey Williams, who is having a breakout year. Williams currently finds herself as the No. 8 cowgirl in the world after just narrowly missing an NFR qualification last year at No. 19. Beau Peterson currently sits at No. 9 after she decided to heavily pursue the rodeo trail this year.

Rounding out the top ten, as a newcomer, is Kinlie Brennise. With $90,945 made in the season. The Colorado native didn’t crack the top-30 last year, but capitalized at the limited rodeos this year. Bradi Good narrowly missed the NFR mark last year at No. 17, she can now hope to secure a spot in December as she broke into the top 15 at No. 12.

There are a few girls (Suzanne Williams and Jenna Dallyn) who sit around “the bubble”. With a few veterans right behind them (Erin Johnson and Rickie Fanning) there is no telling who will land the bottom spots.

It’s safe to say that new faces in breakaway roping are giving veteran cowgirls a run for their money. But as the rodeo season comes to a close and big wins are getting fewer, these athletes will have to bring their A-game to clinch a spot at the NFR in December.

