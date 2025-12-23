Hali Williams Wins 3 Rounds to Start NFBR With Statement Performance

The long-awaited National Finals Breakaway Roping is finally underway, and the pace has been set. While Taylor Munsell came into the finals with a substantial lead, a rough showing in the first five rounds has left the door wide open for Josie Conner, who is closing in fast.

Conner had a fantastic start, placing in four rounds and earning more than $7,000 in the first half of the finals. She currently sits at No. 3 in the average standings through the first five rounds with 22.2 seconds on five calves.

Kinlie Brennise, had a strong start at her first NFBR. She split a round win and sits just behind Conner at No. 4 in the average with 24.2 seconds on five calves.

Josie Conner | Tierney Myers

Round Results from Day One

Hali Williams made a statement in Round 1 with a 2.1-second run to win the round. Williams has historically struggled in the first round of the finals, but she turned that around to start the 2025 NFBR.

Beau Peterson is back at the NFBR for the first time since 2022, and she took the Round 2 win with a 2.1-second run. Peterson also placed in Round 4 with a time of 2.0 seconds.

Williams bounced back from a miss in Round 2 to claim two more go-round wins in Rounds 3 and 4 with a pair of 1.9-second runs. She was the first and only roper in the first half of the finals to break into 1-second territory.

Unfortunately, it was feast or famine for Williams, as she finished the night with another miss in Round 5. Conner and Kinlie Brennise split the Round 5 win with a time of 2.1 seconds.

Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, the No. 3-ranked breakaway roper in the standings, started her night in impressive fashion. Her first three runs were all 2.9 seconds or faster, but she missed her calf in Round 4. Regardless, Boisjoli-Meged is seventh in the average standings, so a strong performance tomorrow could still land her a big check.

Rylee George and Aspen Miller are the only two cowgirls who finished day one of the finals with five clean runs. They currently hold the top two spots in the average race. George placed in all five rounds and has already won more than $8,200. The top spot in the average pays $16,913.63, which could have a big impact on the breakaway world title race.

Average Standings Through Round 5

1. Rylee George - 14.6 seconds/5

2. Aspen Miller - 15.4 seconds/5

3. Josie Conner - 22.2 seconds/5

4. Kinlie Brennise - 24.2 seconds/5

5. Bailey Bates - 32.7 seconds/5

6. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged - 11.5 seconds/4

7. Macy Young - 12.3 seconds/4

8. Hali Williams - 5.9 seconds/3

Round Results

First round:1. Hali Williams, 2.1 seconds, $6,197; 2. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 2.6, $5,128; 3. Joey Williams, 2.9, $4,060; 4. Aspen Miller, 3.0, $2,991; 5. (tie) Josie Conner, Rylee A George and Maddy Jacobs, 3.3, $997 each.

Second round:1. Beau Peterson, 2.1 seconds, $6,197; 2. Josie Conner, 2.3, $5,128; 3. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 2.9, $4,060; 4. Macy Young, 3.2, $2,991; 5. (tie) Kinlie Brennise and Rylee A George, 3.4, $1,496 each.

Third round:1. Hali Williams, 1.9 seconds, $6,197; 2. (tie) Bailey Bates and Suzanne Williams, 2.1, $4,594 each; 4. Rylee A George, 2.6, $2,991; 5. (tie) Kinlie Brennise, Bradi Good and Macy Young, 2.8, $997 each.

Fourth round:1. Hali Williams, 1.9 seconds, $6,197; 2. (tie) Beau Peterson and Joey Williams, 2.0, $4,594 each; 4. Taylor Munsell, 2.1, $2,991; 5. Aspen Miller, 2.5, $1,923; 6. (tie) Josie Conner, Rylee A George and Macy Young, 2.6, $356 each.

Fifth round:1. (tie) Kinlie Brennise and Josie Conner, 2.1 seconds, $5,662 each; 3. Bradi Good, 2.3, $4,060; 4. (tie) Rylee A George and Joey Williams, 2.7, $2,457 each; 6. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 3.1, $1,068.

