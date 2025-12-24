Three-Way Tie in Round 10 Determines 2025 WPRA Breakaway World Champion

The final five rounds of competition at the National Finals Breakaway Roping were red hot. Records were broken, and champions were crowned.

At the end of it all, it was Taylor Munsell who walked away as the 2025 NFBR World Champion. Though she didn't have the best start at the finals, but an incredibly strong finish led her all the way to her first gold buckle.

Aspen Miller | Tierney Myers

Round Results from Day Two

Munsell started strong in Round 6, where she split the win with Beau Peterson. The pair clocked times of 2.1 seconds to take the win.

Round 7 went to Joey Williams with a 1.9-second run, tied for the fastest of the week. Williams was hot and cold throughout the week, but ultimately put together six checks in the go rounds, including two round wins.

After a shocking miss in Round 7, Aspen Miller immediately bounced back with a smoking 1.9-second run to win Round 8. Miller had been a frontrunner for the average, so after missing a calf, she came back swinging. Miller still landed No. 2 in the average race, just behind Rylee George, who set a new NFBR average record.

Peterson split her second-round win of the night with Suzanne Williams in Round 9. Their 2.0-second runs may not have moved them into average contention, but they both won another big check.

Peterson and Williams' win in Round 9 also had world title implications. Josie Conner came in just behind them with a time of 2.1 seconds. A smaller cut of the round money for Conner helped Munsell toward her world championship.

The final round of competition at the 2025 NFBR was perhaps one of the most exciting and nerve-wracking in breakaway history. Coming into the final round, Conner, Munsell and Shelby Boisjoli-Meged were all still contenders for the world title.

The No. 3 breakaway roper in the world, Boisjoli-Meged, put the heat on early with a time of 2.2 seconds. She maintained her position in the average, and that run kept her in contention for a gold buckle. However, just moments later, Conner clocked a 2.0-second run to sit tied at the top with Joey Williams.

The pressure was on at the highest degree for Munsell. Due to her struggles in the first five rounds, Munsell was completely out of the average. Conner, on the other hand, would hang on to the No. 7 spot and was positioned to win a check.

Backed into a corner, Munsell delivered in a big way. She took a great start on her calf and tied Conner with her own 2.0-second run. That moment sealed both a Round 10 victory and her very first world title.

