NFR Barrel Racer and Family Struck by Devastating House Fire
Over the past several years, rodeo fans have ran to the fence to watch an electric South Dakota barrel racing duo: Jessica Routier and Fiery Miss West. Routier and “Missy” both surpassed the $1 million mark in career earnings together, qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo six consecutive times.
It is impossible not to cheer for the 2023 Horse With the Most Heart and her humble rider. A mother of five and wife to Riley, Routier is also a horse trainer and rancher raising cattle and horses with the most important part of her life - her family.
The Routiers made their home in Buffalo, S.D. and tragedy struck unexpectedly while they were out of town for the weekend. While watching their children compete at the South Dakota State 4H, on Saturday, August 16, Routier received a phone call no one ever wants to get.
Their home was on fire. With Jessica and Riley three hours away and a call to 911 made, there was nothing they could do to stop the inferno consuming their lives and personal belongings. In the true spirit of the western lifestyle, friends, family, and neighbors immediately stepped in to their aid.
Although most of their belongings were not salvageable, Routier shared that a file cabinet, her binder of horse papers, and their brand cards were a few items that the kind folks who came to their rescue were able to remove from the house.
In the same social media post, she shared that the fire started in their living room and the cause remains unknown. Although many sentimental belongings were taken out of the house, the smoke damage was devastating.
Buckles, jackets from her trips to the NFR, and most of the children’s belongings wait to see if there is anything that can be done to salvage them.
Routier’s gracious and grateful attitude remains and she explained that the apartment in their barn will serve as a temporary home for the family. Although it is unfinished, it is now stocked with appliances to serve their basic needs. While one crew focused on the fire, another group of friends and family worked hard to have the apartment ready when the Routiers got home.
Although the family would never ask for help and Routier is focused on the gratitude for everyone who has stepped up to help them, a Go Fund Me has been created to help them rebuild and repair as they move forward.