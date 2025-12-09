Round 5 of 2025 NFR Will See More Horse Changes for Top Barrel Racers

It has already been an incredible year of barrel racing at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), with twists and turns we could have never anticipated. The cowgirls and their horses have been on fire, but the World Championship race is far from over.

Tonight, there will be at least two horse changes, and there is something special about this pair. Both horses that will run down the alley for the first time in Round 5 are following in their sire's footsteps. JL Dash Ta Heaven and Freckles Ta Fame have both run at the NFR, but it was only the beginning of a legacy for both of these standout sires.

Kassie Mowry - Heavens Got Credit

Mowry has confirmed that she will be making a horse change for Round 5. Will has been amazing over the first four rounds, earning three checks and one win. The big gray may be like "driving a school bus through this tiny arena," according to Mowry, but CP He Will Be Epic has lived up to his name this week.

A jockey through and through, Mowry has been putting Will in all the right places to remain No. 1 in the World and the average. She is quietly pursuing her second gold buckle, although many had counted her out of the race when it was announced she would not be riding her 2024 NFR mount, Force The Goodbye.

When we saw the list of backup horses for the 2025 NFR, we were particularly excited to see one name on Mowry's list: Heavens Got Credit. Also known as "Cornbread," the 11-year-old is a product of the legendary Jud Little's breeding program. By JL Dash Ta Heaven and out of a full sister to Chicados Cash, Credit Chicado, this gelding (and his genetics) is no stranger to the winner's circle.

Owned by Mindy Holloway, Cornbread is a force in tough Texas competition. In 2024, the duo qualified for The American Rodeo, making it to the 10-woman round in Globe Life Field.

Andrea Busby - Born On Derby Day

While "Derby" is no stranger to winning or rodeo, this will mark her first trip down the alley in the Thomas & Mack in competition. Ashley Schafer trained and rode Derby to stardom, after kickstarting her career aboard both of the mare's parents. Schafer rode KR Last Fling and Freckles Ta Fame to countless wins, including success in the ERA (Elite Rodeo Association).

Derby made waves in her futurity and derby years, taking home major titles. Her trademark style is wrappy and four-wheel-drive, a perfect match for Busby's correct and centered riding. Derby has lifetime earnings of $418,597, per QData. She is Freckles Ta Fame's highest money-earning offspring.

When the eight-year-old red roan mare paired up with Busby and hit the rodeo trail, it was no surprise that she took right to the sport. Derby has played a key role in Busby's two NFR appearances (2024-2025). The beautiful mare is a fan and peer favorite, due to her consistency and textbook style. She and Busby fit together so well and with timing playing such a crucial factor inside the tight arena in Vegas, this will be a fun duo to watch.

Busby was the 2024 NFR Average Champion aboard Jets Top Gun. This year, she opted to start out on a young, but consistent gelding relatively new to her team, HanksNTheFastLane. "Goodbye" earned his first NFR round check in Round 4.

