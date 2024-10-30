NFR Insider: Meet the Breakaway Superstars #12 Hali Williams
Hali Williams
"I've been having to overcome some injuries but I think I'm about 70% to being completely healed. I am having to learn how to not baby the injury but also not to overdo it. I'll be ready for the finals!"
- Season Earnings: $84,791
- Hometown: Comanche, Texas
- Season Ranking: 12th
- NFR Qualifications: 2 (2023-24)
1. What horses did you ride this year?
- Stylish Red Light “Red Light”(8-year old sorrel gelding) – Sire: Stylish Rey/Dam: Shiney Night Light
- JL Smart Playboy "Chester" (13-year-old sorrel gelding) -- Sire: One Smart Cat/Dam: Plagirls Oak
2. What was your biggest win this year?
I think the biggest win was at Ogden, Utah when I won second. I had just come from Salinas and really thought that I was going to need to score a bunch after those three runs. He came back and let me go 1.8 seconds. That was a turning point for me with him and our partnership together.
3. Do you have traveling partners?
I travel with Jill Tanner and my mom. My mom is a great traveling partner.
4. What ropes do you use?
I have three that I kind of switch back and forth with but this year it has mainly been the Halo from Top Hand.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
I ride Coats saddlery.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
I would say I am trying to just get my "go fast" game stronger. I already know there are a few girls that will be looking to win that average check but I am more of a "go fast" and go win rounds. If I place in the average, that will be awesome, but I am going to be looking to win rounds and be aggressive.
The last two weeks are the first time that I've been able to practice for myself in a year. So, I am just being aggressive.
7. How many calves do you rope in a practice session?
This really depends on the day. If I have all the practice horses saddled and don't really have anything else to do, I think I rope between 45 and 60 calves. I do it seven days a week. I have a couple of horses that are kind of all around horses that I can run a lot of calves on and then I have another that is quick that gives me a really good feel of how my rodeo horses are.
8. How often do you rope the dummy?
I probably rope the dummy five days a week. It kind of depends on how many clients my dad has that day.
9. Favorite restaurant?
This is a hard question! I think Texas Roadhouse is probably my favorite but I also really love seafood, so Pappadeaux ranks right up there.
10. Favorite Movie?
The Choice and The Notebook are always good ones. I watched My All American the other day and I really liked it. It has a strong meaning to it and is emotional. It makes me re-evaluate the things I think are important.
11. Food you won’t eat?
Bacon. I really don't like pork in general, but I can handle other things but I do NOT like bacon.
12. Will you stay the whole two weeks of the NFR?
Yes. I will be there more than two weeks actually. I have a lot of autograph signings and my little brother is competing so we will be there. I am also entered in every breakaway roping I can get to out there.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
Originally, I would have said baseball. I've been watching a lot of football lately though, so maybe I better say football.
14. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
Shelby Meged's horse Ana is a great horse, Josie Conner's horse Dutch and Jill Tanner's horse Chief. I have rode Jill's horse before so I already know I like him.
15. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
Absolutely my mom and dad. Some of their best advice has been - Mom: "Live and die by your own sword because at the end of the day you are the only one that has to live with your actions." Dad: "You have to learn to lie to yourself in the sport of rodeo. You can whack three calves in a row in the back of the head and when you ride in the box for the fourth one, you better act like you have been winning everything and have the confidence to be a champ."