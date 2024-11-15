NFR Insider: Meet the Breakaway Superstars #4 Kelsie Domer
Kelsie Domer
"I ended the year a lot better than I started it. I just kind of chipped away this summer, but ended up splitting the win at Pendleton and the won second at Sioux Falls to really end the season well."
- Season Earnings: $133,037
- Hometown: Dublin, Texas
- Season Ranking: 4th
- NFR Qualifications: 3 (2021, 2023-2024)
1. What horses did you ride this season?
- Kits Tiana Play "Little Man" (18-year old chestnut gelding) - Sire: Kits Little Garfield / Dam: Cee Tiana Play
2. What was your biggest win this year?
I probably won the most at Sioux Falls, South Dakota but Pendleton was my favorite win. That's kind of been my bucket list so it was special.
3. Do you have traveling partners?
No. Just my baby girl. My mom, aunt and husband all switch off to help me out on the road. Oaklynn is two now and she is with me 95% of the time. If I am a little closer to home and she can stay home with dad she does but she loves to travel.
4. What ropes do you use?
I use Rattler Ropes. I use both Striker and Viper 10.0.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
I ride a Martin Saddle.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Not really. I am just trying to get some good runs in. I try to rope every day, but it sometimes just depends on what is going on. In years past I set up a barrier and stuff but this year, I am just roping and staying aggressive.
7. How many calves do you rope in a practice session?
It depends on the horse. If we are talking about Little Man, I rarely ever run more than 5. I score a bunch, but at 18 years old, I just keep him in shape and make sure he's feeling good. I just have 10 calves here so I score a lot and rope what I need.
8. How often do you rope the dummy?
Honestly, not as much as I should. When I am home and have live calves to rope, I don't rope it very often. Maybe once a week. But, when I am on the road, I rope it quite a bit.
9. Favorite restaurant?
Somewhere I can get a good steak.
10. Favorite Movie?
Remember the Titans is a good one.
11. Food you won’t eat?
I'm not really big on fish. I will eat shrimp and crawfish, but just to order fish - I'm not going to do that.
12. Will you stay the whole two weeks of the NFR?
No. My horses will go home right after the NFBR is over and then I will stay for an event on Sunday and then head home.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
Basketball. I don't really watch the NBA honestly. I will watch a little of the WNBA just because of Caitlyn Clark. I played a year of college basketball at Weatherford, Okla., so that was my first love before roping.
14. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
I would have to say "Dutch". I don't know if I could ride him but I would darn sure try. He is so nice.
15. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
My mom, Lisa Chase. Not a lot of people know this but she roped a lot when we were little and I always thought that was so cool. She could team rope really well. She raised three wild kids and now she is helping raise grandkids. She is someone that I have always looked up to and I hope someday I can be as good as she has always been.