NFR Insider: Meet the Guys of Bull Riding #10 Cooper James
Cooper James
- Season Earnings: $159,421
- Hometown: Erda, Utah
- Season Ranking: 10th
- NFR Qualifications: 1 (2024)
1. Who are your traveling partners?
I traveled with Clayton Sellars and towards the end of the year we jumped in with Maverick Potter as well.
2. Do you have a bull you want to get on but you've never had the opportunity?
Shoot, not necessarily I've liked all the ones I've gotten on. I can't think of one that stands out.
3. Where is your favorite rodeo?
This year my favorite rodeo was probably Cheyenne. The atmosphere and the history behind it were the coolest for me. I grew up dreaming about going to the Daddy of 'em All. Being around that caliber of guys for that long and being able to do well at that stage, was awesome. San Antonio was cool too because it was my first big pro rodeo and I did pretty well there. That was what started my career and my push to the finals.
4. What was your highest mark ride this year?
I was 89.5 points in Spanish Fork, Utah.
5. Do you have an superstitions?
No, I don't put my cowboy hat on the bed though. I don't believe in superstitions but I've just never been one to put my hat on the bed.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Nothing special honestly. I'm trying to keep it as just a normal rodeo in my head. Working out every day, getting everything right, and mentally preparing. Mental coaches, being around the right group of guys who are positive, and certain things like that. We've also been getting on practice bulls every day for the last two weeks and getting on the barrel. Trying to be as prepared as possible but still going at it like it's just another rodeo.
7. Do you have a favorite Restaurant ?
The Red Iguana in Salt Lake.
8. Favorite Movie?
The Wolf of Wall Street.
9. What food won't you eat?
There's quite a few, I'm not a big seafood or sushi guy so nothing along those lines.
10. How do you keep yourself healthy during the NFR?
We've been taking ice baths and still plan on doing that down there. Lots of stretching, being mobile, and working out every day. That's what we've been doing all year, so if we can keep that going through the finals that would help a bunch.
11. Who is a mentor or someone you look up to?
I have a couple I look up to. First and foremost probably my dad, he's shown me what it's like to work hard and instilled that mentality in me to work for what I want and to be all in. Lefty Holman is one of the most positive guys and the mindset that he has I look up to him a lot because it's pretty cool to be around guys that have close to the same goals I do and are willing to work as hard as I am for them.
12. Are you single, married or have any children?
I'm single, no kids, I'm a free man.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
Football, I played football in high school, little league so it's definitely my second favorite behind rodeo.
14. Do you get on practice bulls? If so how often?
During the season not really, we're rodeoing hard enough that we're getting on at least 120 bulls a year so we stay practiced up enough on the road.
15. What is a bull you're wanting to draw at NFR this year?
Flapjack, under Powder River but DNH owns him.