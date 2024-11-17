NFR Insider: Meet the Guys of Bull Riding #12 Jordan Spears
Jordan Spears
- Season Earnings: $129,996.52
- Hometown: Redding, California
- Season Ranking: 12th
- NFR Qualifications: 5 ( 2014, 2016,2017,2019,2024)
1. Who are your travel partners?
Usually my travel partner is Ruger Piva but he tore his bicep this year at Cheyenne. From there on, I was by myself, sometimes I'd hop in with people but for the most part just by myself. Dustin Boquet, Wacey Schalla, Jace Trosclair, Tyler Bingham and Roscoe are guys I seemed to be up with and would travel around with.
2. Do you have a bull you want to get on but you've never had the opportunity?
Ricky Vaughn from Powder River Rodeo.
3. Where is your favorite rodeo?
Pendleton, Ore. or Houston, Texas. Houston is a rodeo that you get the feel of a true professional athlete and you're held to a professional athlete standard.
4. What was your highest mark ride this year?
90.5 points in Albuquerque, New Mexico
5. Do you have an superstitions?
No, I guess I don't really believe in them but I don't ever set my hat on the bed, so I guess just that one.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
I have a personal trainer and I'm doing some CrossFit, two a days to be as prepared as possible.
7. Do you have a favorite Restaurant ?
Olive Garden.
8. Favorite Movie?
Shooter.
9. What food won't you eat?
Onions.
10. How do you keep yourself healthy during the NFR?
I'd say IV's and massages. Just trying to take care of your body. Your preparation leading up to the NFR has everything to do with how you'll handle the 10 days in a row of getting on bulls. Once I get there, just trying to let my body recover as quickly as possible and to not add any extra pressure on my body trying to survive 10 nights and coming out healthy at the end of it.
11. Who is a mentor or someone you look up to?
My dad, he's taught me everything about the mental side of things and riding bulls. There's a few guys like Roscoe, that we talk a lot about bulls and kind of mentor each other.
12. Are you single, married or have any children?
Engaged to be married on December 28th. (Congratulations from all of us at Rodeo on SI)
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
I love football, I don't know if hunting is considered a sport but I like that, too.
14. Do you get on practice bulls? If so how often?
I'll get on some practice bulls a few times a week leading up to the NFR. During the year, if I'm not riding well and I feel the need to get on one, I will because it's all timing and rhythm so I'll get on them for some fine-tuning.
15. What is a bull you're wanting to draw at NFR this year?
Hell Yea Roscoe from Corey & Lange Rodeo.