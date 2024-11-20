NFR Insider: Meet the Guys of Bull Riding #7 Wacey Schalla
Wacey Schalla
He’s the Resistol Rookie All-Around Cowboy of 2024, and this will be his first trip to the National Finals Rodeo. It’s time to meet 19-year-old Wacey Schalla, who will be a household name at the end of the finals if he isn’t already.
In this day and age, it is rare to find a cowboy who excels in more than one event. Everything is specialized and people tend to focus on one thing. Well, that's not the case for Wacey Schalla. Not only is he a multi-event cowboy, but he is very good at both bull riding and bareback riding. While he will be making his first appearance at the WNFR in the bull riding, Schalla ended the 2024 season ranked at No. 27 in the bareback riding.
Schalla picked up multiple wins this year including Burley, Idaho, Lovington, New Mexico, Elko, Nevada, and Heber City, Utah just to name a few. In total the Arapaho, Okla. man won 13 different events across the United States.
Rodeo on SI got to spend a few minutes with this incredible young talent and we want you to get to know him a little better as well.
- Season Earnings: $259,672
- Hometown: Arapaho, Oklahoma
- Season Ranking: 7th
- NFR Qualifications: 1 (2024)
1. Who are your traveling partners?
I didn't really travel with too many guys, I had a few but as the season went on they headed home and I stuck it out so hopefully next year I'll have someone to go with.
2. Do you have a bull you want to get on but you've never had the opportunity?
Not really, I'd like to get on Angels Landing again, I got on him in Clovis and I wouldn't mind getting on him again.
3. Where is your favorite rodeo?
I gotta say Cheyenne.
4. What was your highest mark ride this year?
91.5 points in Homestead, Florida.
5. Do you have an superstitions?
Not really, nothing, I try to stay out of that.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
I didn't want to change a whole lot, so I'm just getting on practice bulls and trying to stay entered every weekend.
7. Do you have a favorite Restaurant ?
That's tough, I don't even know. I like Razzoo's, I don't go there a whole lot but I like it.
8. Favorite Movie?
Unbroken.
9. What food won't you eat?
I eat everything, I don't like vegetables though.
10. How do you keep yourself healthy during the NFR?
I mean I made the finals not being super heathy because it's hard to stay healthy rodeoing so I guess just keeping my mental state healthy.
11. Who is a mentor or someone you look up to?
Somebody I call just about after every ride is Cody Custer, he's a big help. He's been there done that, gone to the finals, won a world title so I can always count on him to help me if I'm ever down on myself or if I need some pointers.
12. Are you single, married or have any children?
No, I'm just a loner.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
Not really honestly, I used to wrestle though.
14. Do you get on practice bulls? If so how often?
I try to get on practice bulls weekly when I'm not going anywhere.
15. What is a bull you're wanting to draw at NFR this year?
Angels Landing.