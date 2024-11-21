NFR Insider: Meet the Steer Wrestlers #15 Scott Guenthner
Scott Guenthner
Rodeo on SI was able to chat with Scott Guenthner and get to know the steer wrestler a little bit better, as he heads into his 5th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The Canadian cowboy will return to the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV, December 5-14.
Guenthner earned the NFR Open Championship in 2024, which gave him an automatic qualification to the Cinch Playoffs in Puyallup, WA. Each year, the Cinch Playoffs Tour becomes more and more crucial to the World Standings race.
While Guenthner fell short of competing at the Governor's Cup, the final step of the Playoffs, he capitalized on last-minute rodeos on the West Coast in the final weekend of the regular season. Earning a check in Mona, UT, and winning San Bernadino, CA, sealed his qualification for the 2024 NFR.
- Season Earnings: $91,348
- Hometown: Consort, AB
- Season Ranking: 15th
- NFR Qualifications: 5 (2017-2019, 2021, 2024)
1. What horses did you ride this year?
- Dashin Haze (Royal Quick Dash x Gas Up The Jet) "Tyson" owned by Curtis Cassidy
- Fire Up The Jet (Bullys On Fire x Gas Up The Jet) "Glenda" owned by Jesse Brown
- "Double Down" owned by Scott Guenthner
My own horse Double Down, Tyson owned by Curtis Cassidy, and Glenda owned by Jesse Brown.
2. Are you taking the same horses to the NFR?
No, I am taking Tanner Milan’s horse, Eddie (Eds Famous Bar, EMW Noah Famous One x Hortons Kim Bar).
3. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
All the other guys horses that I get to ride!
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
My Dad is my biggest mentor and Blaine Peterson is somebody I look up to!
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
Whatever saddle is on the horse I'm riding.
6. Favorite restaurant?
Texas Roadhouse
7. Favorite movie?
Little Rascals
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
Be at home on the ranch, ranching.
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
Hockey
10. What was your biggest win of the year?
NFR Open in Colorado Springs
11. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
No, just doing same things as always - working and practicing.
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
There are highs and lows in 10 days of the finals. You have to go round by round and not let one round wreck your week!
13. How many steers do you run in a practice session?
Anywhere from 2-15, depends how practice is going.
14. Do you have any superstitions?
I am not going to put my hat on the bed!
15. What is your favorite brand of bit?
Not really picky, whatever works on the horse I'm riding.