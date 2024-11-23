NFR Insider: Meet the Steer Wrestlers #9 Rowdy Parrott
Rowdy Parrott
Rodeo on SI was able to catch up with 4-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Rowdy Parrott. We got a peek into the cowboy's life as he heads to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete at the Thomas and Mack Center, December 5-14.
From Mamou, Louis., Parrott has performed consistently for the past decade - earning a position in the top 30 of the World Standings nine times. At his last NFRs in 2021 and 2022, Parrott placed in four rounds each year. The 2014 Steer Wrestling Rookie of the Year has earned $108,611 so far this season.
Wins at the Snake River Stampede in Nampa, Idaho, the Walker County Fair and Rodeo in Huntsville, Texas, and the Matagorda County Fair and Rodeo in Bay City, Texas, helped Parrott earn his spot within the top 15 in the World Standings. Coming into the final weekend of the regular season in a precarious bubble position, Parrott won money in all three rounds of the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, SD, adding nearly $12,000 to his season earnings and moving him up to No. 9 in the World.
- Season Earnings: $108,611
- Hometown: Mamou, Louis.
- Season Ranking: 9
- NFR Qualifications: 4 (2017, 2021, 2022, 2024)
1. What horses did you ride this year?
- Finding Meno "Crush" (Finding Nemo x Streakin Rascal) owned by TC Equine LLC
I rode Ty Erikson’s horse Crush (Finding Meno)
2. Are you taking the same horses to the NFR?
Yes, taking same horse.
3. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
Ty's horse, Crush
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
I really look up to Luke Branquino.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
Cactus saddle
6. Favorite restaurant?
Hibachi restaurants - all of them.
7. Favorite movie?
Road House
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
I enjoy going duck hunting on the days off.
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
Football
10. What was your biggest win of the year?
Nampa, Idaho (Snake River Stampede)
11. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Just lots of practice.
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
The start is really fast in steer wrestling.
13. How many steers/calves do you rope in a practice session?
Jump four or so off horses, then 10 or so chute dogging.
14. Do you have any superstitions?
No superstitions.
15. What is your favorite brand of bit?
Gordy (Alderson)