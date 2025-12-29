Four-Time World Champion Rewrote National Finals Rodeo Record Books Once Again

This wasn't the picture-perfect finals that fans are used to seeing from Hailey Kinsel and the 2x WPRA Horse of the Year, DM Sissy Hayday aka Sister. A trio of hit barrels kept her out of contention for her fifth gold buckle, as well as kept her from finishing inside the top-five in the world.

Arguably the most dominant team in WPRA history still took home more than $137,000 at this year's NFR, their ninth consecutive. But it was their round two victory that put them in the NFR record books, again.

After taking second place behind the back-to-back world champion Kassie Mowry in the opener by a mere .04, Kinsel came out blazing in round two. She took home her only round win of this year's finals but it was her 26th all-time, the most in NFR history.

Kinsel and Sister's Career at the Finals

From the beginning of their career, it was clear that this pair was going to be special, which started at their very first finals in 2017, where they not only set an arena record (13.11) but took home four total round wins and a reserve world championship.

It was the following year that they would take home their first world title as she went into the finals No.1 in the world after setting a season earnings record with over $350,000 won (now held by Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi).

By the time the NFR in 2020 came to a close, she had not only set a record on a full standard pattern as this finals took place in Texas, she won her only average title and brought home $270,600 to earn the RAM Top Gun. This was also the first time a WPRA member won the world, the average, the Top Gun and fast time all in the same year.

Going in depth on each NFR isn't feasible, as it is nearly unfathomable what the Texas native and her pretty palomino have done.

Back to Back to Back World titles (2018-2020)

4x World Champion (2018-2020, 2022)

26 Round Wins

Thomas & Mack Arena Record

3x Reserve World Champion (2017, 2021, 2024)

Over $1.5M in NFR Earnings (1,522,057)

There truly isn't enough time or space on a page to understand what this team has accomplished thus far in their career, and they aren't done yet. As the NFR earnings that are up for grabs continues to rise each year, these two could easily push into the $2M mark by the end of 2026.

Rodeo on SI wants to congratulate everyone who is a part of their success as one of the greatest ever to do the sport.

