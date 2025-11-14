NFR Qualifier Brings American Hero Celebration to Fort Worth for Sixth Year

Charly Crawford may be a 10-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier in the team roping, but his focus has shifted in the past few years. An idea born of his desire to give back to America's military and first responders, the 6th Annual Hillwood Land & Cattle American Hero Celebration, produced by Liberty & Loyalty, wrapped on November 9.

Crawford wanted to create something specifically for the veterans and first responders of our great nation, helping them to become more involved in the western industry. Not only does the event offer these incredible service members an outlet for fun and competition, Crawford utilizes the events to fundraise for existing organizations that support these heroes and their families.

Through the Liberty & Loyalty Foundation, Crawford has raised over $1.5 million for their beneficiaries, including groups like Building Homes for Heroes and Charlie Five. The crown jewel of the organization is held in early November each year and 2025 marked the sixth annual event.

The week began with the Horns N Heroes Team Roping Clinic. Open to veterans, retired military, active duty and first responders, the clinic was coached by Crawford and Trey Johnson. Later in the week, competitions began for open team ropers and service members.

On Sunday, November 9, the top 15 PRCA teams and the top 15 military and first responders competed at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, in the Imus Ranch NFR Showdown. The event was action packed and had spectators on the edge of their seats, as they competed for big checks and incredible prizes.

NFR Showdown

1. Tyler Tryan / Jake Long - 17.65 - $20,000

2. Luke Brown / Buddy Hawkins - 18.18 - $13,000

3. Cyle Denison / Lane Mitchell - 18.40 - $9,000

4. Clay Tryan / Braylon Tryan - 20.87 - $6,000

5. James Arviso / Ross Ashford - 21.09 - $4,000

Military and First Responders Roping

1. Tod Dillingham / Jay Mullens - 35.68 - $30,000

2. Stuart Berend / Hadley Berend - 41.06 - $18,000

3. Jake Engelman / Clint Crawford - 41.47 - $14,000

4. Steve Girdlestone / Jimmy Blake - 41.95 - $10,000

5. Brian Bolick / Colton Cooper - 42.07 - $9,000

Dillingham and Mullens were the high call coming back to Sunday's final round and they did not let the pressure faze them. Earning the $30,000 win, beautiful Martin saddles, and much more, they walked away as the 2025 Champions.

A huge congratulations to all who competed at this special event and a tip of the hat to Crawford and his team for all they do for our dedicated men and women in uniform.

