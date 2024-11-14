A Team Roping Celebration for America's Heroes: Liberty & Loyalty Foundation
The American Hero Celebration is an event unlike any other and grew from Charly Crawford's desire to give back to a community near and dear to his heart. Crawford, ten-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier in the team roping, is also the son of a Marine. Ten years ago, Crawford of Stephenville, TX, and Trey Johnson put on a free roping clinic for military heroes.
Over the next six years, the clinic grew, along with Johnson's ministry to those involved. 2020 marked the first American Military Celebration (AMC). First responders were added to the event in 2022. In 2023, the AMC became the Liberty & Loyalty Foundation, a non-profit 501c3 organization. The Foundation now produces events for veterans, retired and active service personnel, and first responders, along with fundraising for charities that support the aforementioned.
Spanning five days, the Hillwood Land & Cattle American Hero Celebration with Charly Crawford honors these same principles. Beginning with a two-day Horns N' Heroes Team Roping Clinic, this year marked the fifth anniversary of the event.
On Friday, there was a $20,000 added Open Roping and a $10,000 added Military/First Responder/Pro Roping (where military and first responders are paired with professional ropers through a draw). Saturday brought the Military/First Responder Roping, with $30,000 added.
The top two from the Open and the top 15 from the Military/First Responder roping advanced to the NFR Showdown, alongside the top team ropers in professional rodeo, at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, TX.
Saturday night, the Heroes Gala offered an opportunity to support the events, non-profit organizations, and scholarship programs of the Liberty & Loyalty Foundation and their network. A dinner, Back Number Ceremony for those advancing to the NFR Showdown, speakers, and live auction add to the evening.
Sunday brought the most exciting of the action - a full NFR experience for our nation's heroes. From riding in a grand entry behind the flag of their military service branch or first responder brand to roping in a setup that mimicked the NFR in Las Vegas. Throughout the performance, various veteran and first responder related charities were awarded sizable donations through Liberty & Loyalty.
Top 15 Military/First Responder Short Round Qualifiers:
- Brody Deckard & James McMahan
- Andy Bay & Jeremy Nix
- Jerrod Miller & Shane White
- Andreas Sanchez & Chris Taylor
- Levi Swafford & Colton Cooper
- Kurtis Sanders & Cole Turner
- Jeremy Nix & Ralph Saults
- Michael Angell & Braden Royse
- Clint Davis & James McMahan
- J P Sardella & Travis C Beck
- Jared Schlegel & Bill Cody Johnson
- Ray Hodgson & Rick McGlothlin
- Nick Hughes & James McMahan
- Nick Hughes & Marty Okamura
- Wade Crenshaw & Clint McMurtry
While the first two days of action can be found on X Factor Roping, the Imus Ranch NFR Showdown can be found on the Cowboy Channel.
2024 Winners
Military/First Responder Roping
Jeremy Nix of Canyon, TX, and Ralph Saults of Big Springs, NE, earned the $30,000 Championship for their 28.52 on 4 head. Coming back to the short round in the high call position, the pressure was on for this team. Nix, a 34-year-old firefighter of 15 years, and Saults, a 24-year-old United States Marine Corps veteran, rose to the occasion and captured the win.
Military/First Responder Ranch Rodeo
Paying $6,400 to 1st, $4,800 to 2nd, $3,200 to 3rd, and $1,600 to 4th, the Ranch Rodeo was another great addition to Sunday's festivities. The team Almost There took the top spot.
Professional Roping
Paying $20,000 to win the aggregate on four rounds, the Championship went to Nelson Wyatt and Jonathan Torres with a combined time of 18.56 seconds.
Hats off to Charly Crawford and the entire crew behind this event for the incredibly special gift they offered to our nation's first responders and retired and active service personnel.