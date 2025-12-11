Canadian Team Ropers Shine Again With NFR Round 7 Victory

In a round that started on the slower side for team ropers, things quickly shifted as pair after pair put faster runs together. Team like Clay Smith and Coleby Payne kept the pressure on, but it was a team from north of the border that brought the Thomas & Mack to life.

Dylan and Dawson Graham, a pair of brothers, are two ropers who should never question if they belong at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). All season long and especially tonight, they proved exactly why they are here, and they’ve created a moment in 2025 that they and their family will never forget.

The brothers have had a 2025 PRORODEO season that boosted their confidence and brought them to this moment, earning wins at the Medicine Hat Stampede, Caldwell Night Rodeo, and Walla Walla Frontier Days.

In Round 2, they placed second, cashing a check worth $28,980 per man and living out a dream as they roped in front of thousands of rodeo enthusiasts.

The following night, they took a victory lap and stepped onto The Gold Buckle Stage at the South Point Resort & Casino for the first time. They stopped the clock at 3.8 seconds and added another $29,177 to their Vegas earnings.

Rounds 4,5, and 6 weren’t what the Grahams had envisioned following their first win. But in Round 7, their hunger for redemption and another round win was evident the moment they backed into the box.

They posted the fastest time of Round 7, stopping the clock at 3.5 seconds, just one one-hundredth of a second off the round record. Their run set the pace for the last of the team ropers that followed them and held firm, earning them another victory lap in front of friends and family.

Who Took Second Place in Team Roping?

Placing second with a time of 3.7 seconds was a team that needed a boost, as their time in Las Vegas had been anything but what they expected. Luke Brown and Trey Yates have only placed in one of the seven rounds in the city that never sleeps.

In Round 5, Brown and Yates earned a check worth $15,377 for 4.5 seconds' worth of work. Going just before the Graham Brothers in Round 7, they were the pair who set the pace early when they stopped the clock at 3.7 seconds. Their run held strong for second place and a $28,980 check.

Round 7 Team Roping Results

1. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 3.5 seconds, $36,668 each

2. (tie) Luke Brown/Trey Yates and Clay Smith/Coleby Payne, 3.7, $25,431 each

4. (tie) Lightning Aguilera/Kaden Profili and Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 3.8, $12,420 each

6. (tie) Riley Minor/Brady Minor and Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 3.9, $2,957 each

8. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.2

9. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd Todd, 4.4

10. Kolton Schmidt/Jonathan Torres, 5.0

11. Clint Summers/Jade Corkill, 5.8

12. Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, 8.3

13. Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves, 9.8

14. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell and Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, NT.

More Rodeo News