Just two years ago, we had the pleasure of watching DM High Roller competing at the elite level of professional rodeo, with his first trip to the Thomas & Mack for the 2024 National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

With owner, trainer, and rider Latricia Duke, Vanilla Wafer made his mark at the aged events as a very successful futurity and derby horse before moving on to professional rodeo. Duke, a million-dollar rider, had focused her career on futurity horses, but with Wafer, she made her first trip to the NFR in 2024, finishing second in the Average.

The incredible duo set records, earned countless wins and banked nearly $700,000 together throughout their barrel racing career.

The stunning palomino was voted 2024 Reserve Horse of the Year, one of the greatest honors a horse can receive. After Duke made the difficult decision to retire Wafer after the 2025 season to have a long and happy career in the breeding barn, a new chapter began.

Two of Vanilla Wafer’s offspring from his first foal crop competed as three-year-olds on November 16 in the Barrel Futurities of America SuperStakes, making their first-ever competition runs under an immense amount of pressure for a $100,000 grand prize.

Kassie Mowry took the early lead on Hi Rollin Roulette, a 2023 gray gelding by DM High Roller and out of Mean Cheerleader by Epic Leader. The duo were third to run in the SuperStakes, clocking a 15.585. They ultimately ended up fourth, cashing in for $15,000.

Mowry and Epic Leader bloodlines fit together like pieces of puzzle achieving greatness, including her standout, CP He Will Be Epic, who has contributed heavily to her past five NFR qualifications and two World titles. Mowry trained and campaigned Epic Leader himself in the aged events and has also found great success on horses with Epic Leader on the maternal side.

The second DM High Roller offspring of the night to run made the final leaderboard change of the event. Hella Wafer, a 2023 palomino mare out of Hell On The Red by JL Dash Ta Heaven, ridden by Kylie Weast, stopped the clock at 15.425 seconds to claim the win.

Hell On The Red and Weast qualified for the 2018 NFR, when the great mare was just six years old. That year, “Reddy” clocked the fastest time of the NFR, a 13.37-second run in Round 10. Combined with another NFR qualifier in Vanilla Wafer proved to be a deadly combination on the clock as Weast begins the futurity year on a filly out of her great mare.

As Vanilla Wafer’s first offspring to hit the arena, these two made an unprecedented splash in legendary fashion.

2026 BFA SuperStakes Results

1. Hella Wafer / Kylie Weast / 15.425 / $100,000

2. Proof Ima Rebel / Jesse Domann / 15.514 / $35,000

3. DFC Finely Frosted / Lindzie Lindsey / 15.543 / $23,000

4. Hi Rollin Roulette / Kassie Mowry / 15.585 / $15,000

5. Godiva Stinson / Brian Wheeler / 15.739 / $14,000

6. The Scarlett Lane / Tricia Aldridge / 15.750 / $12,000

7. Wreckin Heaven / Jordan Harrell / 15.753 / $11,000

8. HB GrandDad Girl / Dusky Lynn Hall / 15.793 / $10,000

9. Haleigh Lane / William Ball / 15.799 / $9,000

10. Ima Blazin Famous / Bubby Skimehorn / 15.826 / $8,000

11. GJB Hello Darlin / Dale Long / 15.842 / $7,000

12. Slingin Bullets / Josey Owens / 15.856 / $6,000