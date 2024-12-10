NFR Round 5 Saddle Bronc Draw Pairs Traveling Partners With World Champion Horses
While brotherhood in the sport of rodeo runs through the blood of every competitor, past or present, tonight it'll shine bright on the biggest stage our sport offers.
Brody Wells and Damian Brennan are no strangers to being competitors in the arena. However, once their eight seconds have concluded they return to being some of each other's biggest fans as well as traveling partners.
The fifth round of the National Finals Rodeo [NFR] has the opportunity to give chills to spectators whether they’re in the Thomas and Mack or watching from home. While the theme is, tough enough to wear pink, there’s hope that these two travel partners might split the round.
Wells, from Powell Wyo, is not only coming off the high of winning the second round of the NFR but he’s also drawn THE Black Tie from Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics. THE Black Tie is a bronc that every rider hopes to draw. He was named the 2022 and 2023 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association [PRCA] Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year. When this bronc and his partner dance, it’s sure to be a high score with a high chance of winning the round wherever the rodeo lies.
Brennan, setting the record in the 2024 Professional Rodeo season in earnings, has drawn the bronc of a lifetime. All or Nothin from Andrews Rodeo earned the prestigious title of 2024 PRCA Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year.
While this bronc bucked off more than a third of its riders in the 2024 season. What better stage than the NFR to have a beautiful ride that will demonstrate both what a powerhouse of a bronc this is and the talent of the rider on its back.
Wells and Brennan both have incredible opportunities to win the round. What if we saw something different, what if at the Gold Buckle Ceremony, we saw these travel partners split the round win?
While both of them are gunning for a chance to individually take the win, it would be an incredible full-circle moment for them to share.
The sport of rodeo is something that is an honor to experience and these athletes realize that no matter what stage.
Tonight's matchups in saddle bronc riding will make for a round to remember regardless of who takes the stage at the Southpoint to accept their gold buckle.
This round will be special for two traveling partners, friends and competitors to remember for many years to come.