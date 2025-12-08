NFR Steer Wrestler Holding Strong Despite Sustaining Knee Injury in Round 1

It is no secret that rodeo competitors are some of the toughest humans in existence. The sport is grueling and has no "off season." Unlike other major sports, rodeo is "pay to play," so if a contestant is not riding, they are not winning. There are no salaries and sponsorships often come in the form of product, not money.

Injuries, brutal ones at that, are a part of the game and athletes are forced to take them in stride. Making 10 runs in 10 days in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) tests the boundaries of the physical body.

A Rough Start

Starting off the biggest event of the year with an injury is not an ideal way to begin, but for steer wrestler Stetson Jorgensen, it is his unfortunate reality.

Fans and peers alike noticed that Jorgensen's run in Round 1 looked slighty "off." The timing inside the Thomas & Mack is unforgiving, with everything happening very quickly in the tight setup.

When Jorgensen walked out of the arena after making his first run of the rodeo, it was hard not to notice a slight limp in his step. The steer wrestlers are a particularly brawny and tough crowd, due to the nature of their event.

The Diagnosis

Steton Jorgensen | Nathan Meyer Photography

Near the end of the first night of rodeo action, the Cowboy Channel reported that the Justin Sports Medicine team had diagnosed Jorgensen with a knee injury. Jorgensen's wife, Kellie, confirmed for Rodeo On SI that Stetson had torn his MCL.

After a difficult run and having to fight his steer on the ground in Round 1, Jorgensen made a solid run in Round 2 with a 4.4. He was just out of the money, but looked solid. In Round 3, he pulled his first check of the week in a big way.

The Big Recovery

Jorgensen's 3.9-second run in the third round was good for second-place in the round and a check for $28,980. Despite his rough start to the the week, Jorgenson has a time on all three steers so far and could be in the running for an average check.

The Mount

Jorgensen is no stranger in the Thomas & Mack, with 2025 marking his sixth NFR appearance. He announced shortly before the 2025 NFR that he would not be aboard his usual dance partner, the incredible sorrel mare lovingly known as "Mable" (Patrionic Dash). Jorgensen is paired up with another standout horse in the event, Ty and Cierra Erickson's former AQHA Horse of the Year, Finding Meno ("Crush").

