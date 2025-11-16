2025 Qualifier Announces Unexpected Horse Change Shortly Before the NFR

Six-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier Stetson Jorgenson shared that he would be competing at the 2025 NFR without his regular mount. Via a social media post, the Blackfoot, Idaho, steer wrestler explained that due to a minor injury, "Mable" would be sitting the rodeo out.

"Unfortunately Mable will be sitting out the NFR this year due to a minor injury. But in the meanwhile she will enjoy some much deserved rest, so she can be back stronger than ever for 2026! Thanks to Ty and Cierra Erickson, Crush will get the call for Vegas. I’m feeling confident in my team headed into the finals, and we are ready for those bright NFR lights!"

Mable, registered as Patrionic Dash (First Down Dash x Patrionic x Game Patriot), is owned by 88 Ranch Performance Horses in Douglas, Wyo. The sorrel mare joined the remuda at 88 Ranch through the 2014 Heritage Sale.

With over $1.5 million in career earnings throughout her six year career, Mable's accomplishments include:

5 NFR Appearances (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2024) – Earning a total of $702,925 at the NFR alone

2024 NFR Average Champion - Cash Robb

2020 NFR Average Champion – Jacob Edler

2020 NFR Average 2nd Place – Stetson Jorgensen

2020 World Champion – Jacob Edler

2020 Reserve World Champion – Stetson Jorgensen

2021 Calgary Stampede Champion

3x Wilderness Circuit Finals Champion (2019, 2020, 2024)

2020 AQHA Purina Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year – Tied 2nd

2019 AQHA Purina Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year – 3rd

Who Will Jorgenson Turn To?

Crush | Fernando Sam-Sin

Although Mable has been a force to be reckoned with inside the famed yellow walls of the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev., Jorgenson will be aboard another standout mount this year.

"Crush" has a lengthy win record, which led to accolades like 2024 AQHA Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year. Registered as Finding Meno, Crush is owned by Ty and Cierra Erickson. The black gelding played a big role in Erickson's 2019 World Championship and his four trips back to the NFR since then.

Known for being rock solid in the box and laser focused in tight setups, Crush is an absolute force in a challenging pen like the Thomas and Mack. Over the past several years, Erickson has allowed several of his competitors to ride Crush, all of whom have achieved great success. In fact, Jorgenson and Rowdy Parrott rode Crush at the 2025 Governor's Cup.

Meanwhile, Erickson did not qualify for the Governor's Cup and was trying to secure his own NFR qualification at other rodeos across the country. Still, he sent his main mount to compete with his friends. Cierra told us of the decision,

"We are so excited to be headed to the NFR for Ty’s 10th trip and Crush’s fifth! I took Crush to S.D. for those guys to ride and it paid off in a big way, he won $52,000 over the weekend. Ty was definitely chasing every dollar and riding lots of different horses around the country, so we owe it big time to those guys who let him on! We were happy to help out and Crush is definitely a huge blessing."

Although Mable will be sorely missed at this year's NFR, Jorgenson is certainly in good hands... er, hooves, with Crush.

