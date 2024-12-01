The Unsung Racehorses of Rodeo: Pedigrees of the Top 15 NFR Steer Wrestling Horses
Horsepower is the key to many rodeo events and the steer wrestling is no exception. Unsurprisingly, most of these horses are bred for speed. Several had careers on the racetrack, prior to finding their way to the steer wrestling.
#1 Dalton Massey - Eds Famous Bar
Massey will ride Eds Famous Bar, "Eddie," owned by Tanner Milan. The 2023 Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year was also Reserve Horse of the Year in 2024. Eddie played a huge role in multiple cowboys qualifying for this year's NFR.
#2 Dakota Eldridge - Off The Fence
Owned by Broom Tree Ranch LLC, "Swamper," was another horse who was simply outstanding in 2024. He earned third place honors in the Horse of the Year race and was a popular mount, with several of the best in the world winning money aboard him this year.
#3 Stetson Jorgenson - Patrionic Dash
Royally bred "Mable" has been a fan favorite over the past few years and has lit the rodeo world on fire with Jorgenson. A former racehorse, Mable was purchased by 88 Ranch Performance Horses through the Heritage Place sale and eventually found her way to the steer wrestling. She has been in the top three of the Horse of the Year race multiple times.
#4 Will Lummus - Off The Fence
Two cowboys inside the top four of the World Standings will be aboard "Swamper" (his pedigree can be found above, with Dakota Eldridge).
#5 J.D. Struxness - Finding Meno
"Crush" is owned by Ty and Cierra Erickson and the 2024 Horse of the Year helped three cowboys qualify for the National Finals Rodeo this year. Another former racehorse, Crush has made waves in the steer wrestling.
#6 Jesse Brown - Dashin Haze
Curtis Cassidy owns the very well-known "Tyson," who has earned three Horse of the Year titles and a Reserve Horse of the Year title. Tyson is a key player every year in the steer wrestling and is one of the most reliable horses in the T&M. Another very well-bred former racehorse, Tyson earned over $30,000 on the track.
#7 Don Payne - "Bruce Almighty"
Payne and "Bruce" will return to their second consecutive NFR in 2024. Payne had an exceptional NFR in 2023, of course, thanks in part to his equine partner. After winning the average at their first NFR last year, it will be exciting to see what this pair does this year.
#8 Cash Robb - Patrionic Dash
Robb will also be aboard 88 Ranch's great "Mable." (Her pedigree can be found above with Stetson Jorgenson).
#9 Rowdy Parrott - Finding Meno
Parrott was another fortunate cowboy this season to pair with Horse of the Year "Crush" owned by Ty and Cierra Erickson. (Pedigree can be found above with J.D. Struxness.)
#10 Ty Erickson - Finding Meno
After battling back from major injury in 2024, Erickson was able to rely on his incredible partner, "Crush," to punch their ticket to Vegas. Crush has been with the Erickson's since being purchased off the track and eventually transitioned to the steer wrestling by Ty - where he won a World Championship in 2019.
#11 Justin Shaffer - Telle Em PYC
Bred by one of the top barrel racing breeders in the nation, Alan Woodbury, "Banker" is now owned by Shaffer and found his calling in the steer wrestling. I remember Nikki Steffes running Banker's mama, Tell Em Belle, in the T&M in the barrel racing in 2012.
#12 Tyler Pearson - Dashin Haze
The last time Pearson and I chatted, he was still undecided, but Tyson was one of his top picks for the NFR. (His pedigree can be found above with Jesse Brown.)
#13 Tucker Allen - Telle Em PYC
Allen found success this year on traveling partner Justin Shaffer's great horse, Banker. He will also pair up with the gelding in Las Vegas. (Pedigree can be found above with Justin Shaffer.)
#14 Tyler Waguespack - BabysGoneCountry
World Champion Waguespack found his way back into the top fifteen in 2024, despite what was initially thought to be a season-ending injury. Wag will be riding "Baby," the registered paint owned by Sam Dixon, who has carried multiple cowboys to big wins over the past few years.
#15 Scott Guenthner - Eds Famous Bar
Coincidentally, we are ending where we started. Guenthner will also ride "Eddie," owned by Tanner Milan.