Nicholas and Stoli My Guy High Money Winners in Las Vegas for All In Race 1
With a temporary arena and horse stalling facility built right into the strip during the National Finals Rodeo, The Orleans Hotel and Casino can only accomodate so many barrel racers at a time. The All In Barrel Race has grown so exponentially over the past few years, that it is now split into two seperate races. Race 1 ran December 4-7, 2024. Each race has two rounds, where runners can qualify back to the Showdown Round, where the 1D pays $20,000 to first place, the 2D $15,000, the 3D $14,000, the 4D $13,000, and the 5D $12,000. Full results can be found here.
Race 1
With 578 runs in the rounds, 176 racers came back to the Showdown Round.
Round 1
Presley Davis took the win in the 1D aboard Dashin Lil Guy for $1,738. Loralee Ward jockeyed Florari to the 2D win and tied with Rylee Mather aboard Heavens Fantasia. They each earned $1,500. In the 3D, Annika Dunn rode NickelAndDashin and Madison Thomas rode SD Jitterbugs Burnin to another tie for $1,500 each. In the 4D, Gracy Eisenbrandt rode FirewaterMoon to a $1,600 payday. The 5D victory went to Jordyn Manuel on Moon for $1,600.
High Stakes Round 1
Presley Davis and Rylee Mather doubled up for the 1D and 2D wins for another $3,491 each. Hailey Krahenbuhl and Namgis D 56 earned the 3D win for $3,491.
Round 2
Skyler Nicholas and Stoli My Guy earned $1,600 for the win in the 1D. Kinley Follman rode CP Dat Biankus Jewel to the 2D win for $1,600. Leslie Williamson and Im A Forest Fire tied for the 3D win with Roxie Jo Higgins and Fancy for $1,500 each. In the 4D, Charlotte Porath and Charmed Checks took the win for $1,600. Sydney Mitchell and Bugsy took the 5D win for $1,600.
High Stakes Round 2
Alyson Faulkner and One Hot Stinson took the 1D win for $3,491. Jessica Morris and Special For Tres PZ earned the 2D win and $3,491. Terye Penrod and Shawne Sparks took the 3D for $3,491.
Showdown Round
Skyler Nicholas and Stoli My Guy returned for a second victory, taking the $20,000 1D win. In the 2D, Lauren Butler and DTF Classey Chick earned the $15,000 win. Kennedi Harstad and Nothin But Icey Nibs won $14,000 and the 3D title. In the 4D, Lindsey Jo Berend rode My Blushing Effort to the $13,000 win. Mack Flack and Playboys Cash N Chex earned $12,000 for the 5D win.
Nicholas won over $27,000 at the All In and posted on her Facebook page, "Stoli My Guy…the mare that you are. Thank You Jesus for one of our family’s biggest blessings, and thank you for amazing parents that support these dreams! Race 1 2024 All In Barrel Race Champs!"
Nicholas has been lighting up the youth ranks for the past several years with the great mare that her mom, Lisa, also found incredible success aboard. Per QStallions, the 2009 mare is Traffic Guy's highest earning offspring, with $326,000 in lifetime earnings.
"Stoli" started hitting big during her futurity year in 2013 and has never looked back, carrying Lisa and Skyler to some of the biggest wins in the country. The once-challenging mare to "make," always had talent, grit, and loved running barrels. In 2024, 11 years later, it is obvious that she still does.