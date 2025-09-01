Ivy Saebens Returning to Circuit Finals As JLo’s Legacy Comes Full Circle

It sure is refreshing to see Ivy Saebens back in the rodeo arena and winning on a palomino mare. The way she is excelling it is starting to feel like we've seen this before. Some don't totally realize that the pretty little mare that is running in the arena in the Prairie Circuit this year isn't actually her famous mare JLo, but is actually one of her babies- Adele.

Adele is a powerhouse to say the least, but not in the big and stout fashion, but in the heart of gold way. She stands at only 14.2 hands which critics would say is too small to win at professional rodeos and they would most definitely be wrong. As of August 27 (per WPRA) Saebens sits as the No. 3 cowgirl in the circuit with over $10,000 which doesn't include her winnings from Elk City which is her last rodeo before the finals.

The Lasting Legacy of JLo

Baby Adele/ Ivy Saebens Professional Barrel Racer

This summer Adele has found her groove in a big way. She has not only been consistently placing at some of these big rodeos, but taking home wins. The team has won Durant, Winfield, and Coffeyville in their first summer rodeoing together. There are still some rodeos that they could go to, but longevity is important in a barrel horse's career. Driving six hours one way to a rodeo isn't justifiable when they are solidified in the standings.

Adele is actually not the first JLo baby that has taken her to a circuit finals. Reba (by A Streak of Fling) took her to the 2023 Prairie Circuit Finals, even though she ran her mom at the finals, it was still the efforts of Reba that got them there. This will be Saebens first return to a circuit finals without the mare who solidified her career as a professional barrel racer.

Saebens is no stranger to the winner's circle regardless if that was at the NFR (reserve world champion and average champion in 2019) or a circuit finals. She is a 5x qualifier to the Mountain States Circuit Finals and this will be her second qualification to the Prairie Circuit Finals. JLo took home multiple round wins and an average title in the Mountain States, while her mare, who launched her career (CFourTibbie Stinson), actually got her to the NFR Open, where they won it in 2016.

Tibbie and Ivy/ Ivy Saebens Professional Barrel Racer

It is safe to say the Saebens can pilot multiple horses with the best of them. She loves her mares and even though she doesn't have as much attitude as her mother, Adele has all of the capabilities and talent. It will be fun to watch what this new team can accomplish in the years to come and see how JLo's legacy impacts the barrel racing world through her retirement.

