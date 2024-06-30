NJHFR Round 2 Winners and Those Advancing to Compete for World Titles
The second half of the National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR) was jammed packed with exciting runs, fast times, high scored rides, and monumental moments. After Round 1 winners were crowned contestants got to start fresh in round 2 to set themselves up for the average or go for round wins if their first runs were not as they expected. Some completed their runs with short round tickets in tow, while others had lesson learning moments that might not have been the performance they pictured, but none the less memories were made and the 2024 NJHFR can be considered a success.
Wednesday afternoon the World Champion Light Rifle Champion was crowned! After shooting a 369 Delaina Myer of Missouri won the 2024 World Title. Colorado's Dot Veatch was the reserve world champion. Full Results are listed here.
Wednesday night kicked off round 2 of the NJHFR. The first performance of the second round started off faster in some events than it had ended in the first round after six performances. Taytum Anderson smoked a 20.06 pole bending run to start it off fast for round two.
𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 7 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨! -Rough Stock Arena
Bareback Riding- Kyson Gourdin | UT | 62.000
Saddle Bronc Riding- Stockton Sharon | CO | 67.000
Girls GT- Teagan Trujillo | NM | 8.060
Boys GT- Cactus Cain | OK | 9.550
Chute Dogging- Cy Webb | TN | 2.8
Bull Riding- Conner Moore | MS | 71.000
𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 7 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨! - Timed Event Arena
Barrel Racing- Laci Pole | AB | 15.164
Boys BBK- Riley Mahon | CO | 2.650
Girls BBK- Lucy Oversby | WA | 2.150
Tie-Down Roping- Koda Peterson | UT | 10.390
Ribbon Roping- Owen Gillepsie & Marci Loucks | KY | 6.210
Team Roping- Cash Filipponi & Randon Rivera | CA | 8.190
Pole Bending- Taytum Anderson | UT | 20.06
Performance 8 bareback rider Cooper Martin jumped to the lead with a 67.5 point ride. We also saw leaderboard changes in the girls goat tying, bull riding, chute dogging, tie down roping, ribbon roping, team roping, and boys breakaway.
𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 8 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨! -Rough Stock Arena
Bareback Riding- Cooper Martin | ND | 67.500
Saddle Bronc Riding- Grady Cooley | CA | 56.000
Girls GT- LuKayzee Brink | SD | 7.960
Boys GT- Cashin Carson | ND | 10.480
Chute Dogging- Koalton Heckler | WV | 2.720
Bull Riding- Brody Boudreaux | LA | 67.000
𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 8 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨! -Timed Event Arena
Barrel Racing- Jordyn Staley | CA | 15.518
Boys BBK- Cole Capshaw | CO | 2.140
Team Roping- Cooper Brittain & Levi Berry | TX | 6.080
Girls BBK- Kelsi Motley | UT | 2.600
Tie-Down Roping- Kash Jepson | NV | 8.840
Ribbon Roping- J-Luke Wickett & Brook Banks | OK | 5.350
Pole Bending- Reese Chaffin | LA | 20.180
Thursday evening brought round nine. The arena was drenched in pink rodeo shirts for the cancer awareness performance. The Saddle Bronc riding had a leaderboard change where Chance Anderson rode for 71 points.
𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 9 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨! -Rough Stock Arena
Bareback Riding- Rhett Kelly | UT | 70.500
Saddle Bronc Riding- Chance Anderson | TX | 71.000
Girls GT- Charleigh Brewer | SD | 8.640
Boys GT- Juddy Farella | WY | 11.050
Chute Dogging- Tripp O'Daniel | OK | 3.100
Bull Riding- Erubiel Tarazon | MX | 70.000
𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 9 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨! -Timed Event Arena
Barrel Racing- Charly Jo Bastian | UT | 15.336
Boys BBK- Coy McMane | TX | 2.730
Girls BBK- Willow Vohs | ND | 2.330
Tie-Down Roping- Kene Bracewell | TX | 9.880
Ribbon Roping- Blaze Carter & Crosby Casebolt | OK | 6.640
Team Roping- Cruz Lillico & Jax Torkelson | AB | 7.230
Pole Bending- Haddie Matzke | KS | 20.647
Friday brought performances 10 and 11 to the arenas. Performance 10 produced great runs, but no leaderboard changes. However, performance 11 the kids brought the heat. A 19.674 second run in the pole bending by Lane Brooks took over the fast time. We also saw leaderboard changes in the boys breakaway, the team roping, and in the rough stock arena the bull riding produced a new leader for the round.
𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 10 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨! -Rough Stock Arena
Bareback Riding- Westin Clemens | IA | 67.500
Saddle Bronc Riding Bronson Smith ID 66.000
Girls GT Addy Odom AZ 8.700
Boys GT Kyson Gordin UT 9.050
Chute Dogging Jeremiah Lyman-Palakiko HI 3.550
Bull Riding Tyrel Koan SD 67.000
𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 10 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨! -Timed Event Arena
Barrel Racing - Page Stearns | OK | 15.302
Boy's Breakaway - Case Calhoun | MS | 2.150
Girl's Breakaway - Georgia Fryer | CO | 2.930
Ribbon Roping - Kenlee Kunz & Cinch Pope| ID | 7.17
Team Roping - Colt Daniel & Hattie Faulk | AL | 7.190
Pole Bending - Southern Keith | AZ | 20.527
𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 11 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨! -Rough Stock Arena
Bareback Riding- Jaython Simoneaux | LA | 63.000
Saddle Bronc Riding- Ryder Wallace | ID | 63.000
Girls GT- Bailey Billingsley | MT | 8.580
Boys GT- Ryder Phillips-Treat | AR | 9.360
Chute Dogging- Ace Neisemier | IA | 3.510
Bull Riding- Enoch Hall | TX | 76.500
𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 11 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨! -Timed Event Arena
Barrel Racing- Mackenzie Geesen | CO | 15.330
Boys BBK- Hagen Hale | TX | 2.000
Girls BBK- Anistyn Abel | tx | 2.490
Tie-Down Roping- J-Luke Wickett | OK | 8.460
Ribbon Roping- Lousie DeLong & Henry Buchanan | NV | 6.580
Team Roping- Cactus Cain & Tripp O'Daniel | OK | 5.250
Pole Bending- Lanie Brooks WI 19.674
Performance 12 was the conclusion of round two for the NJHFR. The end of this round set the precedence for the short round where the top 20 in the average in every event would compete Saturday night and battle it out for world titles.
𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 12 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨! - Timed Event Arena
Barrel Racing- CeCe Cowan | SD | 15.353
Boys BBK- JD Dubois | LA | 2.170
Girls BBK- Brinley Allen | IL | 2.560
Tie-Down Roping- Colt Guillot | LA | 10.610
Ribbon Roping- Rhett Fulford & Delaney Thompson | FL | 6.530
Team Roping- Stetson Melby & Lucas Scott | MN | 7.130
Pole Bending- Crosslyn Vest | AZ | 20.034
𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 12 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨! -Rough Stock Arena
Bareback Riding- Parker Norris | MS | 66.000
Saddle Bronc Riding- Cooper Martin | ND | 57.000
Girls GT- Kenna Hodson | UT | 8.080
Boys GT- George Boles | CA | 9.160
Chute Dogging- Juddy Farella | CO | 3.370
Bull Riding- Cole Hennigh | MO | 71.000
Saturday night's short round was nothing short of exciting to watch as these kids captured year long goals and fought for their place atop the podium. Stay tuned for full event coverage and the world champions.