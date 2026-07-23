North Carolina Rookie Bronc Riders Embracing Life on the Rodeo Trail Out West

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The half tank rule might be the most important rule of all.

Connor Brumley, Colt Bass and Jacob Griffin established this driving code and they stick to it, no exceptions. Everyone sits behind the wheel and drives until the tank is midway gone or goes from half full to needing a refill.

“We all drive half a tank, because none of us like driving,” Brumley said with a laugh.

And this summer, there has been tons of windshield time.

Earlier this week, the trio of North Carolina roughstock competitors made their first appearances at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo as part of the rookie saddle bronc. All three covered both animals they faced with Bass’ aggregate score of 154 on two head leading the field. Griffin, who earned the nickname “Slim” because of tall and slender frame, is tied for sixth at 139 on two, with Brumley just behind him tied for eighth after combining for 136.

It’s the latest stop on a whirlwind journey that has brought these Carolina cowboys out west to give ProRodeo a try.

All three young men grew up in the center of the Tar Heel state. Griffin is the furthest south of the group, coming from Monroe, a town just below Charlotte. Bass and Brumley are further north and closer together. Bass comes from Statesville, which is about 20 miles west of Brumley in Mocksville. Both towns are about an hour away from Monroe.

They all grew up around cattle, horses and ranching. Bass’ father was a roper, while Brumley’s dad rode bulls for about 20 years. And even though Griffin’s family raised cattle, rodeo was not part of the plan early on.

“I grew up watching cowboys on TV and everything and grew up raising cattle with my family, but nobody ever rodeoed,” Griffin said. “I was going against my parents’ wishes when I started riding bulls at about 16. I got my license, and I could kind of go do what I wanted. That didn’t work out very well for me so I took up bronc riding when I was about 17 and I’ve been running with that ever since.”

Jacob "Slim" Griffin started his rodeo career as a bull rider but switched to bronc riding due to his height. | Bailey Ford/@bailey.ford.photography

While Bass and Brumley knew each other as kids, the trio wasn’t formed until a few years back. They regularly ran into each other at high school and amateur events, quickly realizing their aspirations of competing on bigger stages. Last summer, the group ventured out as far as Oklahoma and Kansas, while also hitting competitions in the Northeast like New York and Pennsylvania.

This summer, they decided to make a big push westward.

“It’s been pretty fun out here. It’s different pro rodeoing than amateur rodeoing. I like it. It’s definitely making us better and letting us do what we love,” Bass said.

Driving the interstates and backroads of America can be tiresome, but the destinations have been worth the headaches.

The history of CFD made the visit to Cheyenne a high point as all three cowboys had never been to the Daddy of 'Em All. A recent stop at the Rodeo Roundup in Roundup, Mont., was also memorable as the competition unfolded against the backdrop of a mountain adjacent to the arena.

Connor Brumley covered both his rookie saddle bronc rides at Cheyenne Frontier Days earlier in the week. | Bailey Ford/@bailey.ford.photography

Visits to Deadwood, S.D., and Sidney, Neb., are on the horizon soon, with a return to Cheyenne for the short go on Sunday likely.

They might be a long way from home and the mileage is certainly piling up. But it’s an experience the group is getting to enjoy together.

“It’s definitely been a game-changer, man. There’s way better bronc riders out here than there is in North Carolina. I like it so far,” Brumley said.