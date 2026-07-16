Calgary Champions Claim Iconic Bronze Statues and $50,000 Paydays

From three pools of ten in each event, the field was narrowed to just four on Showdown Sunday. Though the payouts of the entire rodeo were key to many rodeo athletes' success, the biggest paydays came in the Final Four.

Bareback Riding

Though Garrett Shadbolt did not make his way to the Final Four, he pocketed $15,500 and won Pool A. Cole Franks pocketed $11,500 and Jess Pope earned $11,000, helping them maintain their World Standings positions. Luke Thrash and Jacob Lees both earned five-figure checks in their pools, as well as the Final Four.

With a huge ride of 92.5 points, Bradlee Miller ran away with the win. He also topped his Pool, bringing his Calgary earnings to $66,500.

1. Bradlee Miller, 92.5 points on Wayne Vold Rodeo's Ols Tubs Stevie Knicks, $50,000

2. Jacob Lees, 91, $20,000

3. (tie) Roedy Farrell and Luke Thrash, 90.5, $8,750 each

Steer Wrestling

Jesse Brown and Holden Myers had already banked five figures at the Stampede, prior to Showdown Sunday. Brown added to that number with a third-place finish in the Finals.

Trisyn Kalawaia earned $11,000 in Pool B and another $20,000 for his Reserve Championship in the Final Four. Though he missed his steer in the Finals, Ty Erickson still banked over $18,000 throughout the rodeo.

Coming from the back of the World Standings, Riley Duvall took a huge win with his 3.9 in the Finals. He also tied for the top spot in his bracket, for $12,500.

1. Riley Duvall, 3.9 seconds, $50,000

2. Trisyn Kalawaia, 4.1, $20,000

3. Jesse Brown, 5.3, $10,000

4. Ty Erickson, NT, $7,500

Saddle Bronc Riding

Lefty Holman earned nearly $15,000 in Pool A, followed closely by Wyatt Casper, with $13,625. In Pool B, Coleman Shallbetter racked up $14,000 in earnings. The high-money Pool was C, where Ryder Wright dominated for $20,250 in total earnings.

Wyatt Casper made an outstanding 90.5-point ride for the big win in the Finals, earning over $63,000 at the single rodeo.

1. Wyatt Casper, 90.5 points on Yule Rodeo's Mary Lou, $50,000

2. Gus Gaillard, 90, $20,000

3. Kade Bruno, 89, $10,000

4. Logan Hay, 82.5, $7,500

Tie-Down Roping

Haven Meged was on fire in his Pool, earning $14,250. Brushton Minton and John Douch made waves in Pool B, earning $15,292 and $14,500, respectively. Zack Jongbloed put together the Calgary of his career, winning Pool C with $15.250 in earnings and topping the Finals.

1. Zack Jongbloed, 7.2 seconds, $50,000

2. Brushton Minton, 7.8, $20,000

3. John Douch, 10.0, $10,000

4. Hunter Herrin, NT, $7,500

Barrel Racing

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell was all smiles as she and Piper raced home during their arena record-breaking run at the Calgary Stampede | Photo Courtesy of Casey St. Blanc

Heidi Gunderson entered the event as a qualifier, but swept Pool A and earned another great check in the finals, earning nearly $20,000 at Calgary. Carlee Otero maxed out her earnings in Pool B, with $18,417. In Pool C, Hailey Kinsel topped the field with $16,250. Kassie Mowry was not far behind, at $16,000.

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell won over $35,000 between Pool and Finals earnings. Winning the Finals and roughly $66,000, Hailey Kinsel topped the Stampede.

1. Hailey Kinsel, 16.80 seconds, $50,000

2. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, 16.81, $20,000

3. Carlee Otero, 16.83, $10,000

4. Heidi Gunderson, 17.20, $7,500

Breakaway Roping

Cheyanne McCartney put together an outstanding performance in Calgary, winning $19,500 in her Pool and running away with the win. In Pool A, Jenna Dallyn ($15,167) and Cadee Williams ($14,417) also hit huge payouts. Rylee George topped Pool C, leaving Calgary with over $22,000.

1. Cheyanne McCartney, 2.7 seconds, $50,000

2. Cadee Williams, 3.4, $20,000

3. Rylee A George, 12.4, $10,000

4. Madison Outhier, NT, $7,500

Bull Riding

T Parker, Noah Lee, and Tristen Hutchings each earned over $20,000 in Pool earnings, making for an exceptionally lucrative rodeo. In the Finals, Lee and Parker once again banked, with Lee taking the big win.

Hayden Welsh and Garrett Green took home over $20,000 each, between their Pools and the Finals.

1. Noah Lee, 77 points on Wayne Vold Rodeo's Whiskey At Noon, $50,000

2/3/4. Garrett Green, T Parker and Hayden Welsh, NS, $12,500