NWSS Bracket 6 Advances Many NFR Qualifiers to the Semi-Finals This Saturday
With only two brackets remaining, the rodeo action at NWSS is still hot. Bracket 6 brought much excitement, as more big names took to the arena. NFR Qualifiers and World Champions put on a show in Denver. Just like the other brackets, the top 3 aggregate contestants in each event advanced. There is an even mix, from rookies to veterans already qualified to the semi-finals, ensuring an impressive performance on Saturday.
Here is a look at the contestants advancing from Bracket 6.
Bareback Riding
The bareback riding was full of big names. Among them was your 2024 World Champion, Dean Thompson, who consistently placed in both rounds and won the bracket average with 166 points on two horses. 85 points won both of the rounds. In the first round, it was Donny Proffitt on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Warning Shot securing the top spot. The Round 2 win went to Jacob Lees Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Pop A Top.
1) Dean Thompson - 166/2
2) Cooper Cooke - 163/2
3) Jacob Lees - 159/2
Steer Wrestling
Bracket 6 brought the fastest steer wrestling time yet when 4-time NFR Qualifier, Clayton Haas was 3.5 seconds in round 1. Then Jaden Whitman took over round 2 with a 3.7-second run. Both of them advance to Saturday's semi-final round along with all-around cowboy, Brushton Minton.
1) 1. Clayton Hass - 8.8/2
2) Brushton Minton - 10.3/2
3) Jaden Whitman- 10.5/2
Team Roping
The Casper, Wyoming brothers took control of the team roping in Denver. Kellan and Carson Johnson won their first round with a 5.1-second run. They placed second in round 2, behind Jaxson Tucker and Sid Sporer who turned in a 4.6. The Johnson brothers was the fastest on two to win the average. Multiple time NFR Qualifiers Rhen Richard and Jeremy Buhler also advance.
1) Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson - 10.1/2
2) Jaxson Tucker/Sid Sporer - 11.0/2
3) Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler - 16.5/2
Saddle Bronc
2023 Resistol Saddle Bronc Riding Rookie of the Year, and NFR Qualifier Ryder Sanford took the first round with 81 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Apple Pie Moonshine. He combined that with a 76-point ride in round 2, to come out the bracket aggregate leader. In round 2, it was Kole Ashbacher who was on top with 81 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Rip Cord. Ashbacher came in second in the average.
1) 1. Ryder Sanford -157/2
2) Kole Ashbacher - 153/2
3) Trent Burd -152.5/2
Tie-Down Roping
10-time NFR Qualifier Cory Solomon won his first round with an 8.5. He stayed consistent, repeating an 8.5 in round 2 to come out the bracket average champion. Brushton Minton, won round 2 with an 8.3 and was 2nd in the average. Minton also advanced in the steer wrestling.
1) Cory Solomon - 17.0/2
2) Brushton Minton - 17.9/2
3) Tom Simpson -19.8/2
Barrel Racing
Bracket 6 barrel racing was the Emily Beisel show. The 6-time NFR Qualifier dominated round one with a 14.72. Then her 14.79 in round 2 also took the top spot. Obviously, she won the average too with a 29.51 on her two runs.
1) Emily Beisel - 29.51/2
2) Jackie Ganter - 29.80/2
3) Kim Squires - 29.93/2
Bull Riding
Two bull riders managed to cover both bulls in bracket 6. Coming out on top is none other than the 2023 Restitol Rookie of the Year Bull Rider, T Parker. Parker had to sit 2024 out due to a shoulder injury, but is coming back strong in 2025. Oregon cowboy, Justin Houston was 83 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Hair Trigger to win round 2, and come out second in the average. Round 1 went to Chris McKenna with 85 points on The Cervi Brothers’ Veggie Straw.
1) 1. T. Parker - 148/2
2.) Justin Houston -146/2
3) Chris McKenna - 85/1