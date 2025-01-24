Rodeo Daily

NWSS Bracket 6 Advances Many NFR Qualifiers to the Semi-Finals This Saturday

As Bracket 6 wrapped up in Denver, three more contestants from each event advanced to the semi-final rounds. We saw many familiar names top the leaderboards.

Madison Richmann

Saddle Bronc Riding Action at the NWSS
Saddle Bronc Riding Action at the NWSS / National Western Stock Show Volunteer Photographers

With only two brackets remaining, the rodeo action at NWSS is still hot. Bracket 6 brought much excitement, as more big names took to the arena. NFR Qualifiers and World Champions put on a show in Denver. Just like the other brackets, the top 3 aggregate contestants in each event advanced. There is an even mix, from rookies to veterans already qualified to the semi-finals, ensuring an impressive performance on Saturday.

Here is a look at the contestants advancing from Bracket 6.

Bareback Riding

The bareback riding was full of big names. Among them was your 2024 World Champion, Dean Thompson, who consistently placed in both rounds and won the bracket average with 166 points on two horses. 85 points won both of the rounds. In the first round, it was Donny Proffitt on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Warning Shot securing the top spot. The Round 2 win went to Jacob Lees Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Pop A Top.

1) Dean Thompson - 166/2
2) Cooper Cooke - 163/2
3) Jacob Lees - 159/2

Steer Wrestling

Bracket 6 brought the fastest steer wrestling time yet when 4-time NFR Qualifier, Clayton Haas was 3.5 seconds in round 1. Then Jaden Whitman took over round 2 with a 3.7-second run. Both of them advance to Saturday's semi-final round along with all-around cowboy, Brushton Minton.

1) 1. Clayton Hass - 8.8/2
2) Brushton Minton - 10.3/2
3) Jaden Whitman- 10.5/2

Team Roping

The Casper, Wyoming brothers took control of the team roping in Denver. Kellan and Carson Johnson won their first round with a 5.1-second run. They placed second in round 2, behind Jaxson Tucker and Sid Sporer who turned in a 4.6. The Johnson brothers was the fastest on two to win the average. Multiple time NFR Qualifiers Rhen Richard and Jeremy Buhler also advance.

1) Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson - 10.1/2
2) Jaxson Tucker/Sid Sporer - 11.0/2
3) Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler - 16.5/2

Saddle Bronc

2023 Resistol Saddle Bronc Riding Rookie of the Year, and NFR Qualifier Ryder Sanford took the first round with 81 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Apple Pie Moonshine. He combined that with a 76-point ride in round 2, to come out the bracket aggregate leader. In round 2, it was Kole Ashbacher who was on top with 81 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Rip Cord. Ashbacher came in second in the average.

1) 1. Ryder Sanford -157/2
2) Kole Ashbacher - 153/2
3) Trent Burd -152.5/2

Tie-Down Roping

10-time NFR Qualifier Cory Solomon won his first round with an 8.5. He stayed consistent, repeating an 8.5 in round 2 to come out the bracket average champion. Brushton Minton, won round 2 with an 8.3 and was 2nd in the average. Minton also advanced in the steer wrestling.

1) Cory Solomon - 17.0/2
2) Brushton Minton - 17.9/2
3) Tom Simpson -19.8/2

Barrel Racing

Bracket 6 barrel racing was the Emily Beisel show. The 6-time NFR Qualifier dominated round one with a 14.72. Then her 14.79 in round 2 also took the top spot. Obviously, she won the average too with a 29.51 on her two runs.

1) Emily Beisel - 29.51/2
2) Jackie Ganter - 29.80/2
3) Kim Squires - 29.93/2

Bull Riding

Two bull riders managed to cover both bulls in bracket 6. Coming out on top is none other than the 2023 Restitol Rookie of the Year Bull Rider, T Parker. Parker had to sit 2024 out due to a shoulder injury, but is coming back strong in 2025. Oregon cowboy, Justin Houston was 83 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Hair Trigger to win round 2, and come out second in the average. Round 1 went to Chris McKenna with 85 points on The Cervi Brothers’ Veggie Straw.

1) 1. T. Parker - 148/2
2.) Justin Houston -146/2
3) Chris McKenna - 85/1

Published
Madison Richmann
MADISON RICHMANN

Madison Richmann calls Keenesburg, Colorado home. There you can find her parents, Justin and Shawnda, and her younger brother Rylan. Currently, she is living in Oklahoma while attending Western Oklahoma State College on a rodeo scholarship, and studying agriculture communications, where she will graduate this spring. Madie plans to continue her education and rodeo career when transferring to a university in the fall to work towards her bachelor's degree. As a breakaway roper, Madison is excited for all of the new opportunities that are continually arising for women in the sport of rodeo. Also a barrel racer and team roper, Richmann is very passionate for all things of the western way of life. As an advocate for agriculture, she plans to help educate all, about the importance of the industry. When looking into the future, Madie plans to make a career in journalism and marketing for the western sports and agriculture industries while continuing her rodeo career professionally.

Home/News