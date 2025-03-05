Old West Holistic Co. Inc. Surprises Community With Donations for School in Uganda
The privilege for children to attend school and have a safe place to grow is something that is taken for granted here in the United States. Some of the companies within our equine industry are starting to take action across the world to help make a difference.
Old West Holistic Co. Inc. is a family owned business, primarily ran by Paige Conrado-Dove, that is a non-prescription animal drug company. The company was established in 2019 and has since taken off to become an internationally recognized brand.
After many attempts to get involved in nonprofits Paige came across a local church in Strasburg, Colo. who was involved with a small community in Mityana, Uganda. Through the church Paige came into contact with Evangelist Nsubuga Ibrahim" and she reached out to him about becoming involved in their region.
Nsubuga has made it his life long mission to help the kids in his surrounding area with little to no resources or funding. When Paige first made contact with him most of the donations were specifically towards basic needs such as food, medical care, and basic school supplies.
Upon initial involvement Paige immediately took over the food bill every month for every child (88). "I was finally seeing my dollar and essentially the dollars of thousands of loyal horse owners make an immediate impact on the lives of children who lacked basic needs," said Dove.
Trouble would strike when donators were informed that the land being leased for the school was to be sold. They weren't going to be able to come up with the funds to buy the same piece of land in time, but Nsubuga worked tirelessly and came up with a parcel that could be purchased.
Old West now had one goal in mind for their upcoming profits. They had full intentions of getting the school in Uganda up and running and the land had to be purchased. With Black Friday approaching there was a prime opportunity to move a lot of product and that is exactly what happened.
The donation that they were able to make was enough to secure the land and start construction. There was a ton that needed to be done and not just the normal construction that comes with building a school.
A cinder block fence had to be built around the entire perimeter to prevent thieves, raiders, and scavengers from entering the school. Let that sink in.
As the project continued to grow Old West took to online campaigning towards other members of the equine industry - of course, the industry jumped at the opportunity.
When the new school was ready to open its doors, there were 400 locals to cheer on this joyous moment. The original school started with 88 students and is now at maximum capacity with 140.
While monstrous strides have been made for this school and community there are still many projects that are at hand. Moving forward donors are looking to finish construction on the orphan hostel, food storage and a water system.
Many have been involved in getting the school in Mityana open. However, without the kickstart from Paige and Old West Holistic Co. Inc. there might not be a school at all. God pulled her in this direction she told Rodeo on SI. Her disdain with other charities and nonprofits eventually led her to a much bigger dream.
Equine athletes have always meant much more to the industry then just pets or animals. Horses have brought together communities all over the country and are starting to touch places around the world. Now more people will continue to see the impact they can have in someone's life.