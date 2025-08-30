Once-in-a-Lifetime Athletes: Meet the 2025 CPRA Stock of the Year

As the 2025 Canadian Professional Rodeo Association(CPRA) season comes to a close, three standout rough stock animals have been honored with the prestigious Stock of the Year award – an honor reserved for animal athletes that delivered unforgettable trips and proved themselves as the best in the area.

What Animals Earned The Title?

Calgary Stampede’s Disco Party, a mare by the legendary Grated Coconut and out of Outlaw Buckers’ Lunatic Party, has been named the 2025 CPRA Bareback Horse of the Year. Throughout the season, she delivered career-defining trips, shining especially bright when performing on home soil.

This summer, Disco Party and two cowboys lit up the leaderboard with 90+ point rides at some of the most iconic rodeos. Rocker Steiner teamed up with her for 91.25 points to secure the win at the Ponoka Stampede, and at Calgary, Cooper Cooke and Disco Party danced their way to 94 points– adding another big win to both of their resumes.

The ‘Big Grey’ in the C5 Rodeo string, also known as the one and only Virgil, has been honored as the 2025 CPRA Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year. Already one of the most iconic bucking horses in history, his resume includes three CPRA Bareback Horse of the Year titles, two.

Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Bareback Horse of the Year honors, and now, the prestigious Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year in Canada.

His 2025 season included a win with Wyatt Casper at the Zeke Thurston Xtreme Broncs match, making him a back-to-back champion of the event.

Virgil is one of the rare horses in history to earn both titles, proving he truly is a once-in-a-lifetime animal.

The Kesler family, owners of Kesler Championship Rodeo, is also home to Alberta Prime Devil’s Advocate. A consistent standout in their fleet of great buckers, Devil’s Advocate previously earned this honor in 2022. The Brahma-cross bull is now one of the few ever to claim this award twice– further cementing his remarkable career.

These animals are born to buck, built on generations of genetics, fueled by heart and recognized for their try. Every trip into the arena is a testament to their power , and these year-end honors are more than awards. They stand as a testament to the families, ranches, and every hand that gives their all caring for them, on the road and at home.

More Rodeo On SI