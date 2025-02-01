C5 Virgil: A Glimpse Into One of the Most Iconic and Talented Athletes of Our Time
Growing up, Tyson Cardinal had two dreams: owning bucking horses and becoming a pickup man. Today, he's living both—and then some. As the Ranch Manager for C5 Rodeo Co., he spends his days around world-class bucking stock while earning his place in the arena as a skilled pickup man. The ranch is home to many exceptional animals, but one name is forever linked to C5 Rodeo Co., and his name is Virgil.
Virgil's story began long before he became part of C5. Born in 2008 through Dale Kling's breeding program, he changed hands a few times before Maurey Tate purchased him at Dale Kling's Breeders Classic bucking horse sale. Often referred to as the "Big Grey," Virgil first made a name for himself at the Cody Night Rodeo, proving that he was destined for stardom early in his career. In 2013, his standout trip at RodeoHouston caught the attention of C5's then-Ranch Manager. One phone call and a wire transfer later, Virgil was on his way to his new home in Lac La Biche, Alberta.
Virgil has been nothing short of legendary throughout his career. He's a three-time Canadian Professional Rodeo Association Bareback Horse of the Year and a two-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Bareback Horse of the Year. He holds the record for the highest-scored bareback ride in PRCA History. He's dominated at our sport's most prominent stage – the National Finals Rodeo. His resume includes six go-round wins: five in bareback and one in saddle bronc. With his unparalleled strength and consistency, he's proven to the world he's one of the greatest competitors.
"Virgil is one in a million, probably more than that, actually," shared Cardinal. "I don't know if we'll ever see another walk this earth as good as he is."
Respected rodeo commentators, athletes, and Virgil's fans look for one distinctive sign that he will have a phenomenal trip. Does the "Big Gray" have his head over the chute gazing into the arena? Because if he does, game on.
"He's never really had a bad trip; you can always be 90+ on him if you ride him right," explained Cardinal, "He does whatever he wants to do, and he never lets us down."
While the world only encounters Virgil for eight seconds, Cardinal sees an entirely different side of him at the ranch.
"Part of what makes him special is he's got kind of an attitude to him," expressed Cardinal , "He'd be an arrogant, cocky human, but behind closed doors, he's a sweetheart."
Cardinal shared that when visitors come to the ranch to see Virgil, he'll hide in the furthest corner, but he can always sense when Cardinal has come alone to check on him.
"If it's just me, he'll come up to me, and I can scratch his nose. He's a pretty neat animal. Everyone talks about him, and I'm lucky enough to have been there since day one and know all his stories. "
While the C5 Rodeo Co. achieved so much beyond their success with Virgil, one thing is sure: their one-of-a-kind big gray bucking horse has etched his name into rodeo history and will forever be one of the best to buck.