One of Rodeo's Favorite Power Couples Bank Big at Royal Crown Buckeye
The rise of rope horse futurities has brought an influx of money and interest to the sport. This pivotal time in roping history reminds me so much of the evolution we have seen in barrel racing over the past two decades. For many years, barrel racers rode the "rejects" of other industries. Race horses that did not do well on the track, failed cutters and reiners - they all went to the barrel racing. While many of these did become successful barrel horses, they were not specifically bred for that purpose.
As futurities and incentive programs became more popular, the amount of money to be won in the barrel racing grew substantially. Breeders began to pair horses that were proven in the barrel racing and focus on breeding for traits that made those horses the most successful in the event. Arena records are continually broken with the caliber of horses being raised today.
Many ropers have been in a similar position, finding great success, but on horses that did not work out in other disciplines. Over the years, great heading horses may have come off the racetrack, while great tie down roping horses may have been rejects in the cutting pen.
While it is still in infantile stages, true rope horse breeding is beginning to show out in the elite futurity settings. Just like barrel racing, there are certain traits that make a horse more naturally adept to each roping event.
One of the events helping to grow this new facet of the sport is the Royal Crown. The roping portion of the event wrapped up on Monday and as usual, the payouts were stellar. Full results can be found here.
Miles Baker
The average win in the Six and Under Heading was no surprise. Placing fifth in the first round and winning the next three rounds, Miles Baker also took the average win for a total of $23,000. His incredible mount was the winningest futurity horse of all-time and highest earning four-year-old futurity horse of all-time.
Baker and Relentless PYC, better known as Nala, had an amazing year in 2024. The duo won six figures together and countless futurity titles. They have carried that momentum right into a new year and it is no secret that Baker thinks very highly of the special and talented mare.
Baker also notched wins in the Six And Under Semi-Pro Heeling and Intermediate Heeling aboard RR Gold Star and Not White At All. Baker and Trevor Brazile partner together on horses in the Relentless Remuda and the duo banked roughly $70,000 at the event.
Haven and Shelby Meged
The dynamic duo of Haven and Shelby Meged absolutely dominated in the breakaway and tie-down roping.
Haven rode XIT Burton to the Four and Under Calf Roping win for $3,000. Riding Wares The Hottie in the Six and Under Calf Roping, Haven won Round 1 and the Average title. The duo netted $9,500 for their efforts. HardToBHumble and Haven roped their way to the All Ages reserve win and $4,770.
Not to be out done, Shelby cleaned house in the breakaway roping.
Starting with the 6 and Under Breakaway, Shelby took three of the top five places. On Kitty Corona, she placed second in Round 1 and won the Average for a total payday of $11,100. She rode Stylin Royalty to a third place finish in Round 1 and the Reserve Championship in the Average for another $8,900. Shelby wrapped it up winning fifth on GunnaWhizAround for $2,200.