Peirce and Famous Wahini Strike Big at Senior World Championships
The Four States Fairgrounds in Texarkana, Ark., hosted the 10th Annual Senior World Championships Barrel Race, March 27-30, 2025. With $20,000 added, the event was a 5D format, open to those age 50 and over. The format was two long rounds and a short round. The top 25 in each D from the long rounds earned a spot in the short round, which had $8,000 added. Barrel racing is unique as a sport, because such a wide variety of riders can find success, from children to much more "seasoned" competitors.
One of those seasoned riders is Lanita Peirce. The Oklahoma cowgirl has been a top contender in barrel racing for years, including great success over the past several years with the incredible mare, Famous Wahini. The mare had a great futurity year, making her first run at the OKC Slot Race, where she finished second for $25,000. The duo then won $50,000 in the Kinder Cup Slot Race in 2020. The 2016 mare is by Dash Ta Fame and out of Take The Cash Bug by Takin On The Cash. Famous Wahini is closely related to the great stallion, Famous Bugs, who is by Dash Ta Fame and out of Ms Wahini Bug, Famous Wahini's maternal granddam.
After placing ninth in Round 1 with a 14.712, the duo came back in the Short Go with an incredibly fast 14.199 for $2,703.94. They also took the win in the 70+ Incentive and added to their earnings in the Sunday Open 1D.
In the Short Go, other D winners included Sherri Barnes and Winsome Money Jack for $1,783.85, Jalayne Jann and DontBugMeImStreakin in the 3D for $1,427.08, Charlotte Phillips and Bit Dualin Doc for $1070.31 in the 4D, and Sue Minton and Sparklin High Cotton in the 5D for $713.54.
In Round 1, Debbie Bloxom and Shake The Flame won the 1D with a 14.448 for $1,001.87. The very consistent duo also placed second in Round 2 with a 14.455 for $792.17, and third in the Short Go with a 14.508 for $1,757.56. Donna Jackson and Jumby Bay won the 2D for $834.89, Kimber Turner and Stewie Dis Mofo earned $667.91 for the 3D, Paulette Raggio and Docs Texas Rhythm won the 4D and $500.93, with Jean Wortman and Yawls Royal Flash wrapping up the 5D win for $333.96.
Stacey Tate and Jewels Final Fire ran a 14.371 for $1,003.42 to earn the Round 2 1D win. Debbie Bloxom and BullyNeedsACocktail won the 2D for $836.18 with a 14.873. Kay Ellis and MakNWhoopie earned $668.95 for the 3D win, Kelly Garland rode Blue Moon Tech to the 4D win for $501.71, and Charlene Williams and Smart Little Man topped the 5D for $334.47.