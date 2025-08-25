Playoff Series Points Push and Big Payouts Collide at Golden Spike Rodeo

Two more major Playoffs Series rodeos happened over the recent weekend. The Golden Spike Rodeo in Tremonton, Utah, paid out nearly $300,000. While cowboys and cowgirls came to test their talents, the community was mourning.

The deaths of two police officers in the small town of Tremonton last week led to an emotional rodeo, with fans and contestants in somber remembrance of the fallen first responders.

As cowboys and cowgirls chase 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications, the races are becoming more and more heated. The Playoffs rodeos are critical at this point, with approximately five weeks remaining in the professional rodeo season.

Golden Spike Rodeo - Tremonton, Utah

Bareback rider Rocker Steiner earned the top spot and $6,980 for an 88-point ride aboard Legacy Pro Rodeo's War Widow. Steiner currently sits No. 1 in the World Standings. Several cowboys ranked in the top 30 but outside of the top 15 earned checks, including Kashton Ford (2nd), Donny Proffit (3rd), Cole Reiner (4th), Jacek Frost (5th), and Orin Larsen (8th).

Rowdy Parrott earned the steer wrestling win with a 3.2-second run for $4,671. He sits No. 4 in the World Standings. Again, many cowboys within the top 30 earned checks. Riley Duvall is currently No. 13 and tied for second, winning $3,633. No. 18 Mike McGinn was also part of the tie for second, also earning $3,633.

Team ropers Coy Rahlmann and Cole Curry are currently ranked No. 23 and No. 19, respectively. Trying to battle their way into the top 15, they took the win for $5,302 each at 3.8 seconds.

Stetson Wright rode Legacy Pro Rodeo's Vudu Doll to an 88-point ride for the saddle bronc riding victory and $6,994. No. 9 in the World, Wright seeks his 10th NFR qualification. Chase Brooks finished third, a critical check as he sits No. 14 in the World. Ben Andersen (No. 14) tied for seventh and Logan Hay (No. 18) tied for fourth.

Tyler Calhoun topped the tie-down roping with a 7.5-second run for $5,711. Currently No. 16 in the World, this was a big win for Calhoun as he tries to climb into the top 15.

Barrel racer Wenda Johnson is chasing her sixth NFR qualification and with a $6,642 win for her 16.94-second run, she holds down the No. 15 spot in the World Standings.

In the bull riding, Tristan Mize earned the $7,621 win for an 87.5-point ride aboard Legacy Pro Rodeo's Angels Landing. Luke Mast is No. 14 in the World and finished second. No. 19 in the World, Clayton Sellars, also earned a check, placing fourth.

Full Results

Bareback riding:1. Rocker Steiner, 88 points on Legacy Pro Rodeo's War Widow, $6,980; 2. Kashton Ford, 87, $5,351; 3. Donny Proffit, 86.5, $3,955; 4. Cole Reiner, 85.5, $2,559; 5. (tie) Cooper Cooke, Jacek Frost and Dean Thompson, 84.5, $1,241 each; 8. Orin Larsen, 83, $698.

Steer wrestling:1. Rowdy Parrott, 3.2 seconds, $4,671; 2. (tie) Riley Duvall, Mike McGinn and Talon Roseland, 3.8, $3,633 each; 5. Tyler Waguespack, 3.9, $2,802; 6. (tie) Trisyn Kalawaia, Don Payne and Hazen Smith, 4.0, $2,180 each; 9. Shane Frey, 4.2, $1,557; 10. J.D. Struxness, 4.3, $1,246; 11. (tie) Seth Peterson and Landris White, 4.4, $1,012 each; 13. Grant Peterson, 4.5, $623; 14. (tie) Tucker Allen, Dakota Eldridge and Eli Lord, 4.6, $259 each.

Team roping:1. Coy Rahlmann/Cole Curry, 3.8 seconds, $5,302 each; 2. Clint Summers/Jade Corkill, 3.9, $4,595; 3. (tie) Lightning Aguilera/Wyatt Cox and Jr. Dees/Landen Glenn, 4.0, $3,888 each; 5. (tie) Kolby Krieger/Michael Fortenberry and Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves, 4.1, $3,004 each; 7. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 4.2, $2,474; 8. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, Jake Smith/Douglas Rich and Cody Snow/Hunter Koch, 4.3, $1,767 each; 11. Shay Dixon Carroll/Levi Lord, 4.4, $1,237; 12. Clay Elkington/Whitt Crozier, 4.5, $1,060; 13. Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres, 4.8, $707; 14. (tie) Chaz Kananen/Britt Newman and Dex Maddock/Chance Moldenhauer, 4.9, $442 each.

Saddle bronc riding:1. Stetson Dell Wright, 88 points on Legacy Pro Rodeo's Vudu Doll, $6,994; 2. Ryder Wright, 87.5, $5,362; 3. Chase Brooks, 86, $3,963; 4. (tie) Leon Fountain and Logan Hay, 85.5, $2,098 each; 6. Gus Gaillard, 85, $1,166; 7. (tie) Ben Andersen and Riggin Smith, 84.5, $816 each.

Tie-down roping:1. Tyler Calhoun, 7.5 seconds, $5,711; 2. Cash Enderli, 7.8, $4,949; 3. (tie) Zane Kilgus, Jake Pratt and Marty Yates, 7.9, $3,934 each; 6. Riley Pruitt, 8.3, $3,046; 7. Clint Robinson, 8.4, $2,665; 8. Quade Hiatt, 8.6, $2,284; 9. Roan Hudson, 8.8, $1,904; 10. Riley Mason Webb, 8.9, $1,523; 11. Monty Lewis, 9.1, $1,332; 12. (tie) Macon Murphy and Pecos Tatum, 9.2, $952 each; 14. (tie) Dylan Hancock and Richard Newton, 9.3, $476 each.

Barrel racing:1. Wenda Johnson, 16.94 seconds, $6,642; 2. Lisa Lockhart, 16.97, $5,314; 3. Carlee Otero, 16.98, $4,317; 4. McKinlee Kellett, 17.02, $3,321; 5. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, 17.04, $2,657; 6. Sue Smith, 17.05, $1,993; 7. Ellie Thurgood, 17.14, $1,661; 8. Helen Nowosad, 17.16, $1,494; 9. Krystal Dillman, 17.17, $1,328; 10. Caitlyn White, 17.18, $1,162; 11. (tie) Anita Ellis and Terri Wood Gates, 17.23, $913 each; 13. McKale Seitz, 17.33, $664; 14. Amberley Snyder, 17.35, $498; 15. (tie) Shayla Christensen and Chloe Gray, 17.38, $166 each.

Bull riding:*1. Tristan Mize, 87.5 points on Legacy Pro Rodeo's Angels Landing, $7,621; 2. Luke Mast, 86, $5,910; 3. Dustin Boquet, 81, $4,442; 4. Clayton Sellars, 79.5, $2,975; 5. Jesse Petri, 72, $1,997; 6. Wyatt Moulton, 68, $1,508; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

