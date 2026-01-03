4x NFR Qualifier Quietly Dominating With Perfect Outings and No Buck Offs

The NFR headlines are usually stolen by the world champions and average victors, but as the payouts continue to rise, there are plenty who are bringing home life-changing money even if they aren't winning first, and that includes Cole Franks.

Franks has been a member of the PRCA since 2021 and made the National Finals Rodeo four out of five times. He just missed the cut-off in 2023, where he finished at No.17 in the world. Even though he hasn't been there every year, that doesn't diminish what he is accomplishing inside the Thomas & Mack. One can only dream of being as consistent as Franks has been in Las Vegas.

The 24-year-old has nodded his head 40 times inside that building, and 40 times he has gotten a score. That is nearly unbelievable. Due to his ability to compete on the biggest stage, he has finished no worse than sixth in the world all four years he has been there.

First Two Trips (2021/2022)

Cole Franks | Nathan Meyer Photography

As an NFR rookie, Franks really couldn't have asked for much more. He ended up placing in seven of the 10 rounds to finish third in the average and bring home over $140,000. Those performances propelled him to third in the world behind the legends, Kaycee Field and Jess Pope.

Franks moved up another spot in the average at his next NFR in 2022, when he averaged 85.2 points on 10 head, coming up just short of Pope. Franks placed in eight of the 10 rounds, earning nearly the same amount as the year prior.

The Texas native hadn't won a round yet but had won nearly $300,000 at the finals alone in his first two appearances.

2024/2025

After just missing the finals in 2023, Franks came back strong and made sure to make it in back-to-back years again. Once again, he showed that Cole Franks and the NFR go hand in hand.

For the second year in a row (for him), Franks took home the reserve average title this time trailing Dean Thompson. As the paydays continue to rise, Franks continues to win more, even though he has yet to see his first go-round buckle, but it is coming sooner rather than later.

In the last two years, Franks has placed in 11 rounds as well as earning second and fourth place average checks. Altogether, his NFR earnings (in 2024 and 2025) totaled $244,121.

The NFR has been a place for Franks to go and thrive where his talent, dedication and hard work are on clear display. Without those traits, there is no way he would be performing the way he is. His gold buckle hasn't come yet, but that day is coming sooner rather than later.

