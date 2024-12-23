Post National Finals Rodeo Blues Fading Away Quickly As 2025 Season Heats Up
While the post-National Finals Rodeo (NFR) blues are in full effect for many, they won’t last long. There’s much to look forward to in a season that’s only just begun.
Between the winter building rodeos, the numerous qualifying events and with how quickly the months seem to fly by, the height of the rodeo season will be here before you know it. Here are some things to look forward to next month.
For some coming off the NFR, this is their time to recover or finally endure a long-overdue surgery and recovery process. Many will take time off for the holidays and spend it with their loved ones.
Others will hit the road to start their money earnings off for the ProRodeo season that they have just embarked on.
For many rough-stock athletes, the 2025 season kicks off this weekend in Billings, Mont. This year marks the 29th annual Chase Hawks Rough Stock Weekend, where stock contractors like Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics and Powder River Rodeo bring their best stock to match up with some fan favorites in bareback, saddle bronc, and bull riding.
With $90,000 in added money, performing well during this two-day event can get the ball rolling for a successful upcoming season.
You can find many tie-down, breakaway, and team ropers headed to their local jackpots around Arizona and Texas to stay sharp, soak in some sun, and win money before the winter rodeo season.
The countdown is on for some as the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR) is less than a month away. The FWSSR is the first stop in the Texas Swing; San Antonio, Houston, and San Angelo are the other stops along the way to complete the series.
While last year the FWSSR paid out over $1.2 million to contestants, this year's payout is a 25% jump, making it $1.5 million for 2025. This puts Fort Worth in the top 5 for highest-paying rodeos all year.
Fort Worth is just the start of the 2025 season and the rodeos that follow will get everyone one step closer to achieving their dreams and before long, you’ll forget you even had the post-NFR blues.
One thing about the sport of rodeo—the excitement never stops and the fight for the gold buckle never ends. There’s no telling what the 2025 ProRodeo season has in store but if it’s anything like the ‘24 season, it’ll be nothing short of spectacular.