Prairie Circuit Finals Announces New Home for 50th Anniversary
After 13 years of hosting the Prairie Circuit Finals, it was announced on April 4, 2025, that Duncan, Okla.,the current home of the Circuit Finals, would no longer host the event.
"The committee in Duncan, OK with whom we’ve partnered to produce the Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo has recently notified us that they will not be able to continue to host our Finals. We appreciated being able to call Duncan 'home' for the past 13 years. The Prairie Circuit Board of Directors are working very hard to find and secure a new home for the Prairie Circuit Finals."
Rodeo fans and contestants have been anxiously awaiting the news of where the 2025 Circuit Finals will move to. Today they announced that the Kansas Star Casino, Hotel, and Event Center would welcome rodeo contestants November 20-22, 2025.
This year marks the 50th year of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Circuit System. The system breaks the United States and Canada into 13 different circuits. The Prairie Circuit includes Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.
Mulvane is nearly centered in the Prairie Circuit, making the Kansas Star, located on the West side of I-35, a great location for the Prairie Circuit Finals. The event center has served as the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Associations National Finals Steer Roping home and proven to be up to the task for hosting the circuit finals the following weekend.
To date the feedback on the new location is proving to be quite positive. Contestants and fans are in agreement that the facility and location will be great for the PCFR this November.